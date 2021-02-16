Android 12 To Be Called Android Snow Cone? Google's Next OS Name Revealed

Google has recently rolled out the new addition to its Operating System called the Android 11. It comes with exciting changes, especially with customised permissions. Nevertheless, as soon as the new version was out speculations about the upcoming Android 12 started circulating around the internet. A recent report by XDA Developers says that the next Android 12 could have a dessert name called Android Snow Cone. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Android 12 could be internally referred to as Android Snow Cone

As we all are aware that Google stopped keeping dessert names for its Operating System after Android 9. Nevertheless, the organisation secretly keeps dessert names that are not actually official title but nicknames. The newly launched Android 11 was referred to as RVC which is a short form for Red Velvet Cake like predecessors like KitKat and others. Similarly, the latest report reveals that the upcoming Android version will have a dessert name called the Android Snow Cone or SC.

One cannot deny that these names are not only cool but make the OS sound cute. A different report by XDA mentions that the Android 12 will finally be introducing the much-awaited one-handed mode. However, this software specification already exists in the market from various OEMs, but it would be the first time that Google introduces it for Android.

Apart from this, screenshots of Android 12 have been leaked. The leaked screenshots of Android 12 feature some interesting design changes and some new features too. These screenshots allegedly come from a document that Google made to summarise the changes in the new version. The next Android update will be bringing a new feature that allows you to check which app is using your microphone or camera, and then determine if you want it to have the permission to run in the background. Users will also get new widgets such as a new Conversations widget that highlights recent messages, missed calls, and activity statuses.

