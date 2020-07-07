Last Updated:

200+ ML Names For You: Get A Full List Of Cool, Unique & Funny Names For Boys & Girls

ML names for all the players who are searching for cool names that suit their style of playing. Here is a list of more than 200+ cool names for you. Read

Mobile Legends is a China-based mobile gaming platform which allows users to enter into a battle arena of 5 vs 5 players. This online multiplayer game has several heroes with unique abilities of their which you can choose separately in every battle and earn points after winning every match. However, before you start your game, it is important to have a good name because that becomes your unique identity as a player and all your teammates will remember you with that name. So for you to have good ML names, here is a list of incredible Mobile Legends names to choose from.

ML Names for you

40+ Cool Mobile Legends names

  • Shameful ButStud
  • Bloody Saas Stalker
  • Commando2 
  • AmIKilling
  • Kill Steal No Deal
  • Real Chill
  • Demon Kong
  • Gods of Undead
  • God of Blood hunters
  • Gutsy Studs
  • Frenzy Shooters
  • Covert Destroyer
  • Tilted Stabbers
  • Vampiric Ghosts
  • Dark Spirits
  • C-19 Parasites
  • Frantic Saboteur
  • Dirty Grenadier
  • Electric Tank
  • Grim Noob
  • Noobies Choosies
  • Loser Hunters
  • King-Pins
  • Gun Lords
  • Snipe the Hype
  • Loose Characters
  • Headshooter
  • AWMLover
  • AK47
  • Agent47
  • Pubgstriker
  • Gangs of COD
  • Can't Won't Don't
  • Demons and giants
  • Championofseas
  • Quarrelsome Strategy
  • Hungry Admirals
  • Cloudy Perpetrator
  • Fuzzy Pack
  • Straight Gangsters
  • Mortified Coercion
  • Lyrical Armed Services

20+ ML cool names for girls

  • YourBFStares
  • Shy Gun
  • Candy Queens
  • Rosies
  • Killing Kissers
  • Margolem
  • Bloody Mary
  • legendary Princess
  • Slaying Girling 
  • Pink Leader
  • Cinderella
  • Padmavati
  • Gun Digger
  • Her Majesty
  • Leading Light
  • Queen Bee
  • Battle Mistress
  • Young Lady
  • Winner Woman
  • Chicky Fighter
  • Gentle Woman
  • Cute Crashers
  • BeachesGotU

40 Names for ML lovers

  • Kiss No Bliss
  • wizard harry
  • Headhunter
  • DEADPOOL
  • Agent_Sergent
  • Agent its urgent
  • Thunderbeast
  • Sniper
  • DEATH MACHINE
  • MADMAX
  • Dead show
  • GunSly Bruce Lee
  • Bad soldier
  • Psycho killer
  • Gun Guru GG
  • Sanskari
  • Faadu 
  • JaiML
  • Tomato
  • Dihaati on fire
  • Bihari Boy
  • Katega
  • Saras Player
  • Straight Gangsters
  • Mortified Coercion
  • Lyrical Armed Services
  • Outrageous Dominance
  • Homely Sharpshooters
  • Plain Privilege
  • Brash Thugs
  • Annoyed Power
  • Demonic Criminals
  • NashediGang
  • Mighty Mafia
  • Trollers goals
  • KrkFans
  • DuBose
  • Complex Slayers
  • Greasy Desperado
  • Organic Punks
  • Quarrelsome Strategy
  • Bahubali

50 Unique ML Names

  • DJ Jije
  • Dizzy Irresistible
  • Nutty Domination
  • Observant Force
  • Selfish Soldiers
  • Fanatical Tyranny
  • Grieving Butchers
  • Long-term Occupation
  • Plain Privilege
  • Disagreeable Liquidators
  • Stupendous Knights
  • Regular Discipline
  • Abnormal Vigor
  • Guttural Gangsters
  • Zealous Squad
  • Homely Sharpshooters
  • Odd Hooligans
  • Ruddy Exterminators
  • Known Warfare
  • Purring Coercion
  • Annoyed Power
  • Wretched Veterans
  • Calm Outlaws
  • Medical Rebels
  • Faulty Devils
  • Glistening Prestige
  • Hungry Admirals
  • Championof7seas
  • Insaneshooter
  • Deadshot
  • Agent47
  • Chicken lovers
  • Pubgstriker
  • Destuctivevirus
  • Evildead
  • Pubgaddictiv
  • Gangsterpubg
  • Hacker
  • Pro-Grow Blow
  • Ironman/some other hero
  • Death gun
  • Terminator x
  • Thunderbeast
  • Dynos
  • Troll
  • Dark Warrior
  • Assassin 007
  • Maarenge Marenge
  • Brookie
  • Popeyes

50 Bets ML Names for winners

  • Outrageous Dominance
  • Homely Sharpshooters
  • Plain Privilege
  • Brash Thugs
  • Annoyed Power
  • Demonic Criminals
  • Abnormal Vigor
  • Optimal Aces
  • Inimical Thugs
  • Fear Butchers
  • Left Divide
  • Psychedelic Servicemen
  • Militaristic Fighting Machine
  • Ball Blaster
  • Legends Reload
  • Brute Fact
  • Bloss flop
  • Tango Boss
  • Optimal Aces
  • Inimical Thugs
  • Fear Butchers
  • Left Divide
  • Psychedelic Servicemen
  • Militaristic Fighting Machine
  • Keen Team Six
  • Fuzzy Pack
  • Straight Gangsters
  • Mortified Coercion
  • Lyrical Armed Services
  • Outrageous Dominance
  • Homely Sharpshooters
  • Plain Privilege
  • Brash Thugs
  • Nutty Domination
  • Complex Slayers
  • Faulty Devils
  • Fanatical Tyranny
  • Odd Hooligans
  • Organic Punks
  • Quarrelsome Strategy
  • Hungry Admirals
  • Cloudy Perpetrator
  • Militaristic Fighting Machine
  • Keen Team Six
  • Holy JESUS
  • Lone_Ranger
  • Dark Warrior
  • XxGoldenWariorxX

