200+ ML Names For You: Get A Full List Of Cool, Unique & Funny Names For Boys & Girls

Mobile Legends is a China-based mobile gaming platform which allows users to enter into a battle arena of 5 vs 5 players. This online multiplayer game has several heroes with unique abilities of their which you can choose separately in every battle and earn points after winning every match. However, before you start your game, it is important to have a good name because that becomes your unique identity as a player and all your teammates will remember you with that name. So for you to have good ML names, here is a list of incredible Mobile Legends names to choose from.

ML Names for you

40+ Cool Mobile Legends names

Shameful ButStud

Bloody Saas Stalker

Commando2

AmIKilling

Kill Steal No Deal

Real Chill

Demon Kong

Gods of Undead

God of Blood hunters

Gutsy Studs

Frenzy Shooters

Covert Destroyer

Tilted Stabbers

Vampiric Ghosts

Dark Spirits

C-19 Parasites

Frantic Saboteur

Dirty Grenadier

Electric Tank

Grim Noob

Noobies Choosies

Loser Hunters

King-Pins

Gun Lords

Snipe the Hype

Loose Characters

Headshooter

AWMLover

AK47

Agent47

Pubgstriker

Gangs of COD

Can't Won't Don't

Demons and giants

Championofseas

Quarrelsome Strategy

Hungry Admirals

Cloudy Perpetrator

Fuzzy Pack

Straight Gangsters

Mortified Coercion

Lyrical Armed Services

20+ ML cool names for girls

YourBFStares

Shy Gun

Candy Queens

Rosies

Killing Kissers

Margolem

Bloody Mary

legendary Princess

Slaying Girling

Pink Leader

Cinderella

Padmavati

Gun Digger

Her Majesty

Leading Light

Queen Bee

Battle Mistress

Young Lady

Winner Woman

Chicky Fighter

Gentle Woman

Cute Crashers

BeachesGotU

40 Names for ML lovers

Kiss No Bliss

wizard harry

Headhunter

DEADPOOL

Agent_Sergent

Agent its urgent

Thunderbeast

Sniper

DEATH MACHINE

MADMAX

Dead show

GunSly Bruce Lee

Bad soldier

Psycho killer

Gun Guru GG

Sanskari

Faadu

JaiML

Tomato

Dihaati on fire

Bihari Boy

Katega

Saras Player

Outrageous Dominance

Homely Sharpshooters

Plain Privilege

Brash Thugs

Annoyed Power

Demonic Criminals

NashediGang

Mighty Mafia

Trollers goals

KrkFans

DuBose

Complex Slayers

Greasy Desperado

Organic Punks

Bahubali

50 Unique ML Names

DJ Jije

Dizzy Irresistible

Nutty Domination

Observant Force

Selfish Soldiers

Fanatical Tyranny

Grieving Butchers

Long-term Occupation

Disagreeable Liquidators

Stupendous Knights

Regular Discipline

Abnormal Vigor

Guttural Gangsters

Zealous Squad

Odd Hooligans

Ruddy Exterminators

Known Warfare

Purring Coercion

Wretched Veterans

Calm Outlaws

Medical Rebels

Faulty Devils

Glistening Prestige

Championof7seas

Insaneshooter

Deadshot

Chicken lovers

Destuctivevirus

Evildead

Pubgaddictiv

Gangsterpubg

Hacker

Pro-Grow Blow

Ironman/some other hero

Death gun

Terminator x

Dynos

Troll

Dark Warrior

Assassin 007

Maarenge Marenge

Brookie

Popeyes

50 Bets ML Names for winners

Abnormal Vigor

Optimal Aces

Inimical Thugs

Fear Butchers

Left Divide

Psychedelic Servicemen

Militaristic Fighting Machine

Ball Blaster

Legends Reload

Brute Fact

Bloss flop

Tango Boss

Keen Team Six

Nutty Domination

Holy JESUS

Lone_Ranger

XxGoldenWariorxX

