AC Odyssey Alkibiades: Learn More About This AC Odyssey Character

AC Odyssey is an action-RPG by Ubisoft and has released in 2019. The game has been created with the background of Greek Folklore. The players get to visit iconic places from Ancient Greece. The game also has the crucial RPG elements that involve decision making and consequences to those decisions. It has a rich and deep skill tree for leveling up the players. Players can also find lots of story and side quests, many enticing mysteries, and valuable treasures in the game. Many have asked about AC Odyssey Alkibiades.

AC Odyssey Alkibiades

Alkibiades is one of the many characters players will come across in the game. He is one of the important characters, as he is involved during one of the main quests in the first half of the game. Alkibiades is also one of the many romance options in the game, his character is male and he provides a series of side quests too. Here is all the side quest AC Odyssey Alkibiades provides:

Citizenship Test

Witness Him

Handle with Care

Designated Rider

Rock Hard

Across the Border

Happily Ever After?

Where is Daphne in AC Odyssey?

Daphne is one of the important characters in the game. She is a part of the Daughters of Artemis and provides a very important quest to the players. This quest needs the players to hunt all the legendary animals in the game and bring back the skins of each for her to offer at the altar. Daphne is also one of the love interests the players can pursue in the game, but this can only take place after the player hunts all the legendary animals in the game.

Daphne's location in AC Odyssey isn’t that hard to find. Daphne's location can be found in Phokis Island near the Temple of Artemis. She will provide the quest of hunting all the legendary animals to the player and the player can pursue her as a love interest after they hunt some of the legendary animals. Here are all the legendary animals the player has to hunt in AC Odyssey:

Kalydonian Boar

The Hind of Keryneia

The Nemean Lion

The Lykaon Wolf

The Kretan Bull

Kallisto the Bear

Erymanthian Boar

The Krokottas Hyena

After Defeating three of the legendary animals the players can still pursue Daphne as a love interest. But it gets tricky after killing all of the legendary animals. After killing all of them and gathering all the pelts, the players have to come back to Daphne, but this time her location is different. This time around Daphne's Location can be found in Chios Island, and she will be waiting for the player with a very crucial choice in the game.

After the player hunts all the animals and gathers all the pelts to offer to Daphne, Daphne will ask the player to fight her to a life or death battle. Before this battle the player will be given two choices, first will be telling Daphne that he loves her, and kiss her for one last time and after that, she will throw the player out of the village. The second choice is honoring her choice of the battle. This battle will end up killing her and her last dying words will be that she loved the protagonist. After finishing this quest the players will receive Daughters of Artemis as the crew members on Adrestia.

