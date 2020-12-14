AC Valhalla Secret Weapons: Check Out How To Get Secret Weapons In Game

AC Valhalla has been in the stores for a while now and has created a huge player base. The game allows the player to be in the shoes of a Courageous Viking ready to plunder England. It is an Action-RPG with a mesmerizing Norse Folklore based open world. Players get to wield many legendary weapons that Vikings used and also have their Assassin traits. Players have been asking about AC Valhalla Secret weapons.

AC Valhalla Secret Weapons

Other than the weapons that can be found in the Open world or by completing quests, AC Valhalla also holds a collection of secret weapons that players can use in combat situations. Here are all the AC Valhalla Secret Weapons and how to get them:

Swordfish

This is one of the weapons that players can collect after finishing the fishing objectives. After building the fishing hut, the players will be tasked by the small boy to collect certain types of fish in the game. Once all are collected, the boy will provide the player with a special objective, and completing that will reward the player with the two-handed sword, Swordfish. This sword is an actual Swordfish and is a Mythical Great Sword.

Gorgon Shield

This secret weapon can be obtained by collecting all the Roman Artefacts in AC Valhalla. After collecting all the players can avail the Gorgon shield, which is a Mythical Light Shield that released fumes of poison on perfect parries.

Magyar Hunting Bow

This AC Valhalla Secret weapon can be obtained by completing all the hunting deliveries in the game. This bow increases the stun damage when the players hit the weak points of the enemies. The Magyar Hunting bow is a Mythical Light Bow.

AC Valhalla Legendary Weapons

AC Valhalla Legendary Weapons have the best stats in the game and attaching the perfect runes to them can make the player an absolute beast. Check out all the best legendary AC Valhalla Weapons list below:

Varin’s Axe

Sarcophagus Shield

Sepulcher Axe

Yngling Seax

Blodwulf Shield

Gungnir Spear

Blacksmith’s Hammer

Fafnir’s Fang

Petra’s Arc

AC Valhalla Linforda Location

Linforda location in AC Valhalla is where the players will find Sigurd and start the Pilgrimage to St. Albanes. Linforda location is in Oxeneforscire, towards the eastern side, near the northern portion of the Great Ouse river. Here the players will have to Talk to Sigurd to initiate a cut scene. After the cut scene, the players will be directed to save Fulke from the Church. Finding and saving Fulke will conclude this quest.

