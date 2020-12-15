AC Odyssey Obsidian Islands: Learn More About This AC Odyssey Location

AC Odyssey is one of the top games from the Assassins Creed Franchise. Players will play as an antagonized Spartan, who is attempting to discover their mom and rejoin their family. The player experiences an incredible excursion through Ancient Greece loaded up with obstacles and hindrances the player needs to experience. AC Odyssey has a huge map with an assortment of areas to investigate. Players have been trying to get more information about AC Odyssey Obsidian Islands.

AC Odyssey Obsidian Islands

AC Odyssey Obsidian islands are among the many locations the players will explore throughout the game. In this area, the players will find a person called Roxana. She needs help to train for the Battle of the Hundred hands. The players will have to complete a series of tasks to complete this quest. Here are all the tasks the players need to complete.

Sparring with Roxana

Archery training

Foot Race

Call to Arms

The Great Contender

AC Odyssey Hades

Assassins Creed Odyssey update, The Fate of Atlantis is a three-part series. The second part of this series has been titled The Torment of Hades. In this, DLC players will have to face off against the God of the Underworld and also another iconic character, Cerberus.

At the start of The Torment of the Hades chapter, players will be directly thrown into a boss fight against Cerberus. Cerberus is a triple-headed, gigantic, evil hound dog. Defeating this boss will turn out to be a difficult task for certain players.

The second boss of the game is AC Odyssey Hades. He will be one of the toughest foes players have faced in the game. Their battle is against the God of the Underworld and it's one of those battles that will have the players on the edge of their seats.

It is advisable for the players to put on their best armor and get out their strongest weapons for this battle. Players will have to have a max health and warrior damage loadout. They should wait and observe the moves of both the characters first and then devise a strategy to counter those moves and defeat the enemies. They will also need the help of their special abilities and will have to keep a check on their adrenaline bar.

For completing these two bosses’ players will be rewarded with Hades’ Axe and Helmet.

