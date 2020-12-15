AC Odyssey Obsidian Islands: Learn More About This AC Odyssey Location

Quick links:
AC Odyssey is one of the top games from the Assassins Creed Franchise. Players will play as an antagonized Spartan, who is attempting to discover their mom and rejoin their family. The player experiences an incredible excursion through Ancient Greece loaded up with obstacles and hindrances the player needs to experience. AC Odyssey has a huge map with an assortment of areas to investigate. Players have been trying to get more information about AC Odyssey Obsidian Islands.
AC Odyssey Obsidian islands are among the many locations the players will explore throughout the game. In this area, the players will find a person called Roxana. She needs help to train for the Battle of the Hundred hands. The players will have to complete a series of tasks to complete this quest. Here are all the tasks the players need to complete.
Assassins Creed Odyssey update, The Fate of Atlantis is a three-part series. The second part of this series has been titled The Torment of Hades. In this, DLC players will have to face off against the God of the Underworld and also another iconic character, Cerberus.
