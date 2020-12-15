AC Odyssey Achaia: Learn More About This AC Odyssey Location

AC Odyssey is one of the top games from the Assassins Creed Franchise. Players get to play as an estranged Spartan, who is trying to find their mother and reunite their family. The player goes through a fantastic journey through Ancient Greece filled with hurdles and obstacles. AC Odyssey has a massive map with a variety of locations to explore. Many of the players have been asking about AC Odyssey Achaia.

AC Odyssey Achaia

AC Odyssey Achaia is one of the many locations the player will visit throughout their journey. During their journey, they will come across this location. The recommended level for traveling to this area is 42. In this location, the players will find three Ainigmata Ostrakas, one tomb, and one ancient tablet.

AC Odyssey Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone is one of the many quests players will come across in AC Odyssey. In this particular quest, the player is faced with a situation wherein they have to help a love-struck girl get married into a family. This family is the most influential family of Keos. The players will help the girl with the aid of a witch. Here’s how to complete the Heart of Stone Quest in AC Odyssey:

To help the girl the players will be asked by the witch to gather certain ingredients. These ingredients will help form a love potion that will help the girl get married.

The first item on the list is Wild Mushrooms and they can be found in the Customs Warehouse towards the southern side of the island

The next thing on the list is a fine wine, this can be located in Pirate bay, which is towards the western side of the island.

After collecting the ingredients for the love potion, players will have to give them to the witch

After giving all the ingredients players will have to wait until nightfall and then visit Aeitos, the groom’s house to see the events unfold.

Once they reach the house they will realize that it was all a clever ruse played by the witch to snatch the groom for herself and she plays a dirty trick on the naïve woman.

Now the players will come across a choice. They can either stand by the witch and support her marriage or call her out and get her arrested. This choice will not affect the main story in any way.

For completing the AC Odyssey Heart of Stone Quest, players will receive, some XP, A large amount of Drachmae, and the Witch’s Staff, which is a rare weapon.

