AC Odyssey Artifact In Lesbos: Where Is Artifact In Lesbos?

AC Odyssey is an action-RPG by Ubisoft and has released in 2019. The game has been created with the background of Greek Folklore. The players get to visit iconic places from Ancient Greece. The game also has the crucial RPG elements that involve decision making and the consequences of those decisions. However, currently, players are wondering about the AC Odyssey Artifact in Lesbos and where to find them. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where is AC Odyssey Artifact in Lesbos?

In Assassin's Creed Odyssey there are various artefacts present at numerous places in the map. But, if you are specifically looking for the Artifact in Lesbos, then you will probably be the last one that you go out in search of, since the minimum level of the enemies is 46, ranging all the way up to 50.

So, to find the Artifact in the Greek culture inspired game, you will have to encounter another First Civilization beast in the game, one that has never made a cameo in the game. The name “Shadows of Serpents” of the questline itself suggests of who is waiting to awestruck you, it is nonetheless Medusa. This ancient Greek mythological beast is one of the more fearsome, with her scalp-full of snakes and stone gaze. To find Medusa in AC Odyssey go to Lesbos, and then head over to the angry mob which is right above the port. Now all you have to do is accept the “Romancing the Stone Garden” side quest.

As soon as you accept the quest, you will have to save Bryce from a scared group of guards and civilians, who want to kill her. After saving her, follow Bryce to save her beloved ones. She will take you all the way from the Petrified Forest to the First Civilization structure that’s to be your battleground. There you need to search for a key and learn more about Medusa. There is a Mercenary who will make you understand how to deal with Medusa in the game. To meet the Mercenary, head to the southwest of the Petrified Forest next to the viewpoint at the highest peak in the Ancient Pearl area of Lesbos in AC Odyssey.

Zetes the Retired makes you fight him for the spear and he should be around level 48. Once you have defeated him, you will be rewarded with a Gorgon Killer spear and a cautionary tale, The Immortal Coil. So your deal in Lesbos, for now, is over, for the key you need to head south to the island of Chios find the key and then fight Medusa in the Slithering Dread’s lair.

