Pokemon Go Winter 2020 Event Makes Getting Shiny Wynaut Easier

During this winter holiday season of 2020, the players of Pokemon Go will be able to get their hands on a new Shiny Pokemon. Just like most other events, this event also features special Pokémon winter outfits, like the Pikachu in a hat and sweater, Cubchoo and Delibird with bows, and the original sleigh bell Stantler. The players can find all 4 of these special holiday Pokémon in their shiny variants. However, many players are wondering about Pokemon Go Wynaut and the details about it. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What's new with Wynaut in Pokemon Go update

After the latest Pokemon Go update, Wynaut will have a shiny outfit from December 22 at 8 AM till December 31, 2020, at 10 PM local time. That means Pokemon Go Wynaut will be hatching from two-kilometre eggs throughout the event, with a high chance to find a shiny Wynaut in the game. As we all are aware, the Shiny Wynaut in Pokemon Go was first made available during the Eggstravaganza event 2018.

Players will be able to get 2021 Glasses and the New Year's Party Hat Pokemon Go characters skins such as the Pikachu in a hat and sweater, Cubchoo and Delibird with bows, and the original sleigh bell Stantler. These outfits will be available in the in-app shop starting on December 30, 2020.

Along with all the above, the water- and ice-type Pokémon like Spheal, Piplup, Marill, and Snover will also now have better spawn rates. Vanillite the ice-type or who is also known as the ice cream Pokémon is also going to make its entry into Pokémon Go during this event. One of the most important features of this event is the bonus that will swap out every two days. Each bonus begins at 12 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. the following day in your local time.

Here’s a schedule of what bonuses to expect when:

Dec. 22-23: Doubled raid XP

Dec. 24-25: Doubled catch candy

Dec. 26-27: Doubled Star Piece duration

Dec. 28-29: Doubled Lucky Egg duration

Dec. 30-31: Doubled catch Stardust

