Cyberpunk 2077 Lawsuit By Investors Makes Things Worse For CD Projekt Red; Know Details

Cyberpunk 2077 has been getting a lot of negative reviews from the gaming community. This is because of the problems faced with several interfaces such as the non-playing characters, geometric shapes of objects and save file corruption. But, after so many user reports and negative reviews, CD Projekt Red is now facing a major legal issue after investors have filed a Class Action Lawsuit against the developers. If you have been wondering about the details, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuit makes things worse for the developers

Cyberpunk 2077 developers CD Projekt Red has been facing major issues right after the release of the game. It is said that the game under-performs on last-gen consoles such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, with so many problems arising, Rosen Law Firm has reportedly filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of investors. A report by The Verge says that the New York-based firm has alleged the developers for violating federal securities law.

According to the reports, the lawyer has accused CD Projekt Red of making false claims about the recently released Action RPG. One of the key points mentioned by the firm is that the developers have failed to make consumers aware that Cyberpunk 2077 was "virtually unplayable" on last-gen consoles. However, it should be noted that the class has not yet been certified yet.

The reports also revealed that the Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuit cites important details about the meetings and conference calls from January 2020. The CD Projekt Red president and joint CEO Adam Kiciński have reported assured investors that the Action RPG would not have any issues with the last-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077. He has also reportedly claimed that the game would only need some optimizations.

The developers are for sure having a hard time dealing with the situation as Rosen Law Firm is not the only one to file a Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuit against them from the US and Poland. Many buyers have also asked retailers like Gamestop for a Cyberpunk 2077 refund.

However, on the other hand, CD Projekt Red has released numerous apology statements in the meantime while accepting their mistake. The Polish organisation wrote in a statement that: "After 3 delays, we as the Management Board were too focused on releasing the game... We underestimated the scale and complexity of the issues, we ignored the signals about the need for additional time to refine the game on the base last-gen consoles. It was the wrong approach and against our business philosophy. On top of that, during the campaign, we showed the game mostly on PCs."

