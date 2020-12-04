AC Odyssey Bandit Ships Location Guide: Check Out The List Of Objectives In This Quest

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is a game which comes under the game genre of action role-playing video game. It is developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. It is the eleventh major instalment, and 21st overall, in all of the Assassin's Creed series and its prequel is the 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins. The game is available on all major gaming platforms which include PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows.

AC Odyssey Bandit Ships Location Guide

Finding the bandit ships location is one of the objectives of the quest known as Recruitment Drive. Below is a list of all the tasks that you will have to finish before reaching the 4th task which is to find and destroy the bandit ships. You will constantly keep getting attacked by pirate ships. Every second ship could be the pirate one. Most of these can be found close to the Megaris coast.

1. Equip the ship with Xenia's war colours

2. Destroy Spartan ships 0/2 Spartan ships have red sails.

3. Destroy Athenian ships 0/2 Athenian ships have blue sails.

4. Destroy bandit ships 0/2 Bandit ships have black sails.

5. Return to Xenia's steward

6. Quest Completed

Rewards: Epic XP, Legendary Drachmae (1530 @ lvl 28), Pirate's Blade (Rare Dagger), The Colors of Keos (Ship Design)

AC Odyssey Guide

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue, So It Begins, Debt Collector, An Eye for an Eye, Fancy Guests, Penelope's Shroud, The Big Break.

Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, A Journey into War, The Athenian Treasure Trove, Crumble and Burn, One Man Army, The Athenian Leader, The Final Push, The Wolf of Sparta.

Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis, The Wolf's Fate, Snake in the Grass, Consulting a Ghost, The Truth Will Out, The Serpent's Lair.

Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken, Welcome to Athens, A Venomous Encounter, Escape from Athens, Ostracized, Perikles's Symposium, Drink Up, Oil and Love.

Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl, To Help a Girl, Port of Lawlessness, Monger Down, First Do No Harm, The Doctor Will See You Now, The Priests of Asklepios, Enough is Enough, Written in Stone, A Heart for a Head, Speak no Evil, Ashes to Ashes, The Island of Misfortune, Abandoned by Gods, And the Streets Run Red, Athens' Last Hope.

Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers, Death and Disorder, Quarry Quandary, The Paros Blockade, Unified Front.

Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home, Bully the Bullies, One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch, Delivering a Champion, The Contender, The Long Game, Pankration, To Kill or Not to Kill, White Lies and Blackmail, Gluten Free, Judge, Jury, Executioner, The Conqueror Part 1 (The Last Fight of Aristaios, The Fall of Deianira, The End of Drakon, The Last Hunt of Nesaia), The Conqueror Part 2 (The Battle of Pylos, A Bloody Feast)

Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time, An Actor's Life For Me, A-Musing Tale, Battle of Amphipolis

Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began, Dinner in Sparta

