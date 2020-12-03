Immortals Fenyx Rising Release Time And Date: Know More About This Ubisoft Action Game

Immortals Fenyx Rising is an upcoming action-adventure video game that has been developed by Ubisoft. The players are extremely curious to know about the Immortals Fenyx Rising release date. Thus, we have written all the information we had about the same. Read more to know about Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Immortal Fenyx Rising release time and date

A number of people have been asking a lot of questions about the upcoming Ubisoft release. They are trying to figure the answers to questions like what is Immortals Fenyx Rising release time and when is Immortals Fenyx Rising releasing. The answer to this question is that the game is being released today. But each and every platform has its own release timings. If you still have not been to figure out Immortals Fenyx Rising release date and time, then don’t worry. To help out the users we have listed all the Immortals Fenyx Rising release time down below.

The players with Ubisoft connect will get to experience a region-wise release of the game, Immortals Fenyx Rising. The players in Europe can start playing Immortals Fenyx Rising from December 3 at 5:00 GMT. For the players in North America, the game is going to unlock on the same date but at 7:00 PST / 10:00 EST. Epic Games Store has released a single, global release time for Immortals Fenyx Rising that is December 3 at 8:00 PST / 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT.

For all the console users including Xbox and PlayStation players, it is not that twisted. For all the Xbox One, Series S and X, PS4, and PS5 players, Immortals Fenyx Rising is going to be live at midnight in their own local time zone. For Nintendo Switch users Immortals is going to go live ar midnight PST / 3:00 EST / 8:00 GMT.

More about Ubisoft games

Apart from this, a number of other games have also been released by Ubisoft. The popular Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion has also been released by the makers currently. Their upcoming Far Cry 6 has also been one of the most anticipated games currently. The makers have named the game, Polar Cry and it will be based in Yala, a tropical paradise whose time has been frozen.

According to the PS Store, the game will be made available for next-generation console i.e. PS 5. Thus Far Cry 6 or Polar Cry could have some new enhanced additions to the game. The gaming community in India could now expect the arrival of PS 5 in 2020. This is because Amazon and Flipkart have already listed the next-generation console to be released soon. As per the product listing on Amazon and Flipkart, PS 5 is going to be out by the end of 2020.

