Fortnite Season 5 XP Glitch: Here's How You Can Get More XP In The New Season

Fortnite Season 5 has just been released and the players are certainly loving it. But a number of them have also been complaining about a new Fortnite Season 5 XP glitch. This has been one for the most talked about topics amongst the gaming community. Thus we have listed all the information we know about this glitch. Read more to know about Fortnite Season 5 XP glitch.

Fortnite Season 5 XP Glitch

A new Fortnite Season 5 XP glitch has been found by the players recently. A number of gamers and streamers have uploaded videos about this Fortnite XP glitch. In order to make this glitch work, all the player needs to do is land at a particular spot on the Fortnite Season 5 map. The exact location of this area is at a particular intersection between Weeping Woods and Slurpy Swamp. To help you guys out, we have also pointed out the Fortnite XP glitch location on the map below. After reaching the location, the players need to just roam around the area until they start getting the XP randomly till they are in that area. We have also attached a video about Fortnite XP glitch that might help you out. A new event has also been launched by the makers now. So we have also listed all the new changes that have been made to the game for the new Galactus event in Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 5 Patch Notes

The Hunt is On

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch. Join Agent Jones and the greatest hunters from across Realities like The Mandalorian in a chaotic battle that will shape the future of the Island...

New Hunting Grounds

New hunters mean new locations from beyond the Loop. Battle for honour in an ancient arena, sharpen your survival skills in the jungle and explore the shifting crystalline sands flowing from the exposed Zero Point.

Help for Hire

As a hunter, it’s your duty to help the Island’s Characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don’t want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.

Spend Your Wages

The new Characters only accept one form of payment: Bars! Earn Bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the Island. Spend your earned Bars on new Exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services and more.

New Weapons, New Tricks

New weapons let you attack in novel ways. Unleash your fiery rage with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, switch between melee and ranged with the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, track your target with the Night Hawk, and more. Hunters and vendors are also working to bring you more weapons throughout the season, so keep an eye out!

All-New Battle Pass

Agent Jones has brought in the greatest Hunters across Realities to the Island. Pick up the Season 5 Battle Pass and unlock Mancake the fighting Flapjack, Mave the shapeshifter and the ultimate bounty hunter, The Mandalorian, with his companion The Child.

Who’s Next?

The hunters on the Island are only the first to arrive from outside the Loop... Throughout the Season, Agent Jones will bring in even more hunters from the Realities beyond. Who will be next?

