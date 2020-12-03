AC Valhalla Defensive Measures Glitch: Here's How You Can Stop This Glitch

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since its release. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC Valhalla Defensive Measures glitch. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Defensive Measures glitch.

AC Valhalla Defensive Measures glitch

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenges in the game. They want to know answers to questions like what is AC Valhalla Defensive Measures glitch and how to stop it. Well, this is a quest in the game that has a number of bugs in it. But if you don’t know what to do about the problem, don’t worry. We have got you covered without complete AC Valhalla Guide for some of its missions. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Defensive Measures glitch.

A new AC Valhalla glitch has been found out by its players. They have been talking about the AC Valhalla Defensive Measures glitch recently. Defensive Measures is a mission in the game and the players have found a number of bugs in it. From jars not functioning properly to random health reduction if the player leaves the circles. Some have even experienced that their shield was not effective even after being green. They said that the enemies could attack them and their shield would stop working sometimes. A simple solution to this problem is to close the application after switching the game to English, or any other language. After restarting the game, the player will need to load the last save that doesn’t contain words “Defensive measures” and restart the particular quest. After seeing the number of responses, we can be certain that the makers might just fix this glitch in an upcoming patch.

More about Assassin's Creed

Assassins Creed Valhalla has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it takes the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.

IGN: 8/10

Games Radar: 4.5/5

GameSpot: 8/10

