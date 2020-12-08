Cyberpunk 2077 File Size And Release Date Details Are Finally Revealed

Cyberpunk 2077 is a highly anticipated upcoming action role-playing video game which is finally scheduled to come out on December 10, 2020. It is developed and published by CD Projekt. The game is going to be released for the gaming platforms which include Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One.

2021 is going to be the release date for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. As with most of the AAA game titles nowadays, Cyberpunk 2077 is also going to receive a day one patch. Continue reading this article to find out about the Cyberpunk 2077 patch size.

Cyberpunk 2077 File Size

Cyberpunk 2077 day one patch size or update file size is estimated to be around 43.5 GB. Originally the size of Cyberpunk 2077 was supposed to be around 70 GB with the total length of it being 40-50 hours. Since this update size is more than most games out there, it definitely means that there is a significant change to the game. The patch notes are also not out yet and are expected to be released with the patch.

For those curious Cyberpunk 2077 has a 43gb day one patch. pic.twitter.com/BKuWInTpJA — DreamcastGuy Is Reviewing Cyberpunk2077 (@DreamcastGuy) December 3, 2020

Minimum Specifications for 1080p Low

Core i5-3570K or FX-8310

GTX 780 3GB (or RX 470 4GB)

8GB RAM

3GB VRAM

70GB storage

Windows 7 or Windows 10 64-bit

Target: 1080p Low

Recommended Specifications for 1080p High

Core i7-4790 or Ryzen 3 3200G

GTX 1060 6GB, GTX 1660 Super (or R9 Fury)

12GB RAM

6GB VRAM

70GB SSD storage

Windows 10 64-bit

Target: 1080p High

Recommended Specifications for 1440p Ultra

Core i7-4790 or Ryzen 3 3200G

RTX 2060 (or RX 5600 XT)

12GB RAM

6GB VRAM

70GB SSD storage

Windows 10 64-bit

Target: 1440p Ultra

Cyberpunk 2077 download will be available starting the 10th of December by going to their website here. Pre-order is also available and you get the following bonuses if you choose to do so:

Physical Items Case with game discs World Compendium detailing the game's setting and lore Postcards from Night City Map of Night City Stickers

Digital Items Game soundtrack Art booklet featuring a selection of art from the game Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook Wallpapers for desktop and mobile



