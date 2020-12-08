Cyberpunk 2077 File Size And Release Date Details Are Finally Revealed

Quick links:
Cyberpunk 2077 is a highly anticipated upcoming action role-playing video game which is finally scheduled to come out on December 10, 2020. It is developed and published by CD Projekt. The game is going to be released for the gaming platforms which include Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One.
2021 is going to be the release date for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. As with most of the AAA game titles nowadays, Cyberpunk 2077 is also going to receive a day one patch. Continue reading this article to find out about the Cyberpunk 2077 patch size.
Cyberpunk 2077 day one patch size or update file size is estimated to be around 43.5 GB. Originally the size of Cyberpunk 2077 was supposed to be around 70 GB with the total length of it being 40-50 hours. Since this update size is more than most games out there, it definitely means that there is a significant change to the game. The patch notes are also not out yet and are expected to be released with the patch.
For those curious Cyberpunk 2077 has a 43gb day one patch. pic.twitter.com/BKuWInTpJA— DreamcastGuy Is Reviewing Cyberpunk2077 (@DreamcastGuy) December 3, 2020
Cyberpunk 2077 download will be available starting the 10th of December by going to their website here. Pre-order is also available and you get the following bonuses if you choose to do so:
