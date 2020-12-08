Medal Of Honor Above And Beyond Release Date, Price And System Requirements

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond will be the next major title developed by Respawn Entertainment and Oculus Studios. The upcoming first-person shooter is a virtual reality game this is set to release later this week. So, let us take a look at the Medal of Honor Above and Beyond release date, how much it will cost, and more.

Medal of Honor Above and Beyond release date

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is scheduled to release this week on December 11. The game will be available via Steam and the Oculus Rift platform. Gamers will be able to enjoy the game on SteamVR headsets and on Oculus Rift headsets.

Medal of Honor Above and Beyond price

It is not yet revealed how much 'Medal of Honor Above and Beyond' will cost when it finally comes out later this week. Also, the Steam Store is currently not allowing gamers to purchase the game or pre-order it. People can only add the game to their wishlist as of now. However, according to gaming sources online, the video game is expected to cost around $40 to $60.

Medal of Honor Above and Beyond system requirements

The video game will offer gamers a fully virtual reality experience for the first time in franchise history. It will have a full single-player campaign along with a number of multiplayer modes. However, it will also require powerful PC specifications.

Mike Doran, Oculus Studios producer, recently took to Reddit to discuss the recommended specifications for the VR-based video game. He revealed in the post that the game will still run on lower hardware specs; however, gamers will likely experience dips in frame rate or some hitching. He suggested using an Intel i7 9700K (or comparable AMD), 16GB DDR4 RAM, and NVIDIA RTX 2080 Graphics Card. Doran also advised gamers to make sure that they use an SSD to play this video game.

He did not discuss the minimum specifications for the game, nor its availablity on the Steam Store as of now. However, it is likely that it will soon be updated.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store