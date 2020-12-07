AC Odyssey Fatal Attraction Ainigmata Ostraka Riddle Location And Solution Guide

In AC Odyssey and all the other Assassins Creed games, RPG elements have become extremely prevalent. Players will find themselves spending half of their time running around the map of AC Odyssey looking for miscellaneous items. These items may include, loot, treasures, weapons, ammo, riddles, collectibles, etc. It is advisable for the players to collect all the items if they intend on perfect completion of the game. Players have been wondering about the riddle AC Odyssey Fatal Attraction.

Also read: AC Odyssey Underwater Locations Guide; Check Out All Underwater Locations

Also read: AC Odyssey Guide: Can You Save Brasidas? Here's More About It

AC Odyssey Fatal Attraction Ainigmata Ostraka

Ainigmata Ostraka’s are riddles that can be collected in the game, they are hidden in certain regions and they look like tablets. Players need to find these tablets and solve the riddle written on them. Solving the riddle helps the player avail certain bonuses. Here is the location and Solution for Fatal Attraction:

Fatal Attraction Location

Players need to head over to Odysseus’ Castle in Ithaka Island

Here they have to look for the tablet hidden in the ruins

The tablet is located at the top-most point of the palace grounds

Players can find the tablet lying next to a skeleton

Fatal Attraction Solution

Clue: If you retrace the steps of Odysseus and take the path north, you will find a goat farm in Ithaka where he once met Athena. She helped him with a disguise to reclaim his wife and kill her suitors. Find your reward on a slaughtered goat.

Solution:

Players have to head north on the island until they come across a goat farm

If the player hasn’t already visited this area, a pop up will notify them of their arrival at this location

Here the players will have to look for a slaughtered goat, which lies right next to the first hut.

Players will receive Boosted Damage with Swords and Daggers Engraving as a bonus reward.

AC Odyssey Goat’s Gruff

Goat’s Gruff is an Ainigmata Ostraka that can be found in Camp Dekelia. Ainigmata Ostraka’s are riddle tablets that can be found in certain regions among other loot like chests, etc. Players need to collect all this loot to 100% complete that specific location. Goat’s Gruff is located in a complicated place at Camp Dekelia therefore people find it particularly difficult to locate this tablet. Here is the location of Goat’s Gruff in Camp Dekelia and the solution for the riddle:

Location:

Goat’s Gruff can be found near a stone made structure on the map. This structure will have pillars and the Ainigmata Ostraka can be found lying on the floor near one of the pillars.

Riddle Solution:

Clue: Take the road going northeast toward Marathon Beach. Look for a small path lined with mysterious stone figures. Some say they were once goats turned into stone! The one with blood on its face is where you can find me.

Solution:

The solution to this riddle is that the player needs to climb one of the goat statutes with blood on the face of the structure. These statutes are located in Cave of Pan, towards the south of Marathon Beach. The reward for solving this riddle is boosted damage from heavy weapons.

Also read: AC Odyssey Swordfish Location: Learn How To Find This Mercenary In The Game

Also read: AC Odyssey Cave Of The Oracle: Know More About The Oracles In The Game