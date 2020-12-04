AC Odyssey Swordfish Location: Learn How To Find This Mercenary In The Game

AC Odyssey is one of the most played Assassins Creed games. It was the game that took the extremely popular Ancient Greek Folklore as the background for the game and is rich with RPG elements and mechanics that players love. In this game players get to make decisions that can impact their future in the game, it also allows them to level up their character and playstyle as they wish to. Many have asked about AC Odyssey Swordfish Location.

AC Odyssey Swordfish Location

AC Odyssey has a quest called Blood in the Water. In this quest, players will be asked to find out the location of a man named Swordfish. Swordfish has terrorized the entire coast of Messara and the fishermen living there. Swordfish is also one of the members of the Cult of Kosmos, so he is already on the player’s hit list. When the players start an investigation the Swordfish Location, they are met by a thug who tries to obstruct their investigation. Players will have to go to Octopus Bay and swim ir take a boat to the nearby island. Here the Swordfish has an underwater lair and players can use the help of Ikaros to scan for this location. Once they are in, they need to fight this angered Mercenary and defeat him to finish the quest.

AC Odyssey Elpenor Location

When the players are completing the Snakes in the Grass Quest, Elpenor, one of the main characters will wrong the players and disappear. After Elpenor disappears, he will vanish from the map too. Players won't find a quest marker highlighting Elpenor’s location and players will find themselves thinking about How to find Elpenor. Follow this guide to learn How to find Elpenor in AC Odyssey:

Elpenor has disappeared, but he is still in Phokis and can be found by the players.

The Players need to head over to the Valley of the Snake in Phokis

Here they will need the help of Ikaros, their friendly eye in the sky.

To use Ikaros, players need to hit the up arrow on the D-pad, then they can use R2/RT to speed up the flight speed and use L2/LT to highlight areas and enemies

Players need to use Ikaros to locate the Snake Temple as Elpenor is hiding there.

The Snake Temple is inside a cave, so finding the entrance can be tricky, players can use the help of Ikaros again to highlight enemies and follow that to find the entrance to the cave.

Players will have to fight some guards along the way until they reach Elpenor

Elpenor fights like a mercenary so defeating him can be trickier than usual. Defeat him to start the next quest.

