AC Odyssey Guide: Can You Save Brasidas? Here's More About It

AC Odyssey is rich with quests that will involve the players mentally and physically. The game is massive and some of the side quests can be repetitive, but some of the main quests can really shine. On the side, players also have many activities they can take part in, so many mysteries they can unlock, and a plethora of treasures they can loot across the map. Players are asking can you save Brasidas in AC Odyssey.

AC Odyssey: Can you save Brasidas?

In AC Odyssey, Brasidas is one of the influential characters. He helps the players through various sticky situations and also provides them with valuable information that helps him get closer to his goal. One of the saddest moments in the game is when Brasidas meets his maker. Many players have asked can you save Brasidas in AC Odyssey.

Saving Brasidas in AC Odyssey is actually an impossibility, the death of the character has already been set in the game and no decision can impact this result. Brasidas is a historically accurate figure that fought in the Peloponnesian War. His untimely death cannot be avoided in the game.

AC Odyssey Gods of the Aegean Sea

Gods of the Aegean Sea is a branch of Kosmos cultists in the game. These Kosmos cultists are hunting the protagonist of AC Odyssey and have different agents spread out all over the map. Gods of the Aegean Sea is a branch of the Kosmos Cultists that excel in the seaways. Here are all the Kosmos cultists from the Gods of the Aegean Sea branch and their locations:

The Mytilenian Shark

The players have to kill Melanthos to get the clue for the Mytilenian Shark. He is found South of Samos Island and the recommended level to fight him is 30.

Asterion

Players need to complete the Snake in the Grass quest to get a clue for this cultist. Asterion can be located towards the south of Skyros island

Sokos

AC Odyssey Sokos can be found only after defeating Asterion. After defeating Asterion the player will be told to weaken the hold in Obsidian Islands and they will face Sokos in the conquest battle for the Obsidian Islands

Octopus

There is a chain of command in the Gods of the Aegean Sea branch of Cultist, killing one will unravel the mystery for the next one. Killing Sokos will provide the player with the clue for the next cultist, Octopus. Octopus can be found towards the north of Messara.

Melanthos

This cultist is located towards the west of Thira Island. Players will have to find and sink his ship to get rid of this cultist. The recommended level for fighting this cultist is 30.

Hydra

Hydra is the leader of the Gods of Aegean Sea branch of Cultists. This is one of the hardest battles in the game and has the players ambushed by a swarm of ships before they can take on Hydra. They need to defeat these ships and then defeat the leader Hydra to finish this branch of the Cultists of Kosmos. The recommended level of taking on this cultist is 50.

