AC Odyssey Underwater Locations Guide; Check Out All Underwater Locations

AC Odyssey is one of the greatest Assassins Creed games of all time. Players have been mesmerized by the beautiful and historically accurate ancient Greece that has been created for AC Odyssey. Players spend a lot of time in this game as the campaign itself is 50 hours plus and if the player is targeting 100% completion then they will end up spending more than 100 hours in the game as there is so much to do in AC Odyssey. Players have been asking about AC Odyssey Underwater Locations.

Also read: AC Odyssey Guide: Can You Save Brasidas? Here's More About It

Also read: AC Odyssey Guide: Learn Ainigmata Ostraka Goats Gruff Location And Solution

AC Odyssey Underwater Locations

In AC Odyssey players have the ability to swim and also dive underwater. The AC Odyssey map is 50% water and players need to find treasure under this huge mass of water. AC Odyssey has many underwater treasures that players can collect throughout the game.

These underwater locations can provide the players with loot like new armor sets, weapons, wealth, and more. Completing all the underwater locations will grant the player with the Child of Poseidon trophy, players that want the platinum trophy will need to collect this trophy first. There are in total 42 underwater locations that players can explore and find treasure in. Here are all the AC Odyssey Underwater locations:

1 - Ktesipo’s Shipwreck

2 - Islet of Zeus

3 - Poseidon’s Fury

4 - Sunken Temple of Demeter

5 - Ketos Shipwreck

6 - Alekto Shipwreck

7 - Ruins of Arne

8 - Persian Remains

9 - Purrhos the Red

10 - Underwater Cavern

11 - Sunken Temple of Aphrodite

12 - Smuggler’s Shipwreck

13 - Stormfall Bay

14 - Shark Bay

15 - Prototype Trireme of Ameinokles

16 - Aruabignes Shipwreck

17 - Phoibean Lagoon

18 - Phaleron Sunken Harbor

19 - Vouliagmeni Sinkhole

20 - Underwater Cavern

21 - Submerged Minoan Palace

22 - Aigisthos Palace

23 - Shipwreck

24 - Nereides Monument

25 - Olympic Shipwreck

26 - Underwater Ruins of Dyspontion

27 - Shipwreck of Nestor

28 - Dorion Underwater Cave

29 - Pavlopetri

30 - Sunken Wreck of Datis

31 - Ruins of Seas People

32 - Shipwreck of Ajax

33 - Palace of Amphitrite

34 - Anaphi Shipwreck

35 - Sunken Temple of Eileithyia

36 - Cave of Wealth

37 - Sunken Ruins

38 - Shipwreck Cove

39 - Hermit’s Dive

40 - Polydektes Lagoon

41 - Wreckage of the Lost Bandit

42 - Shipwreck of Dionysos and the Pirate

Also read: AC Odyssey Cave Of The Oracle: Know More About The Oracles In The Game

Also read: AC Odyssey Swordfish Location: Learn How To Find This Mercenary In The Game