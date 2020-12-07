Last Updated:

AC Odyssey Underwater Locations Guide; Check Out All Underwater Locations

AC Odyssey's map is filled 50% by land, the other 50% by water and the water has its own exploring section. Check out all AC Odyssey Underwater locations here.

Written By
Sanchay Saksena
ac odyssey

AC Odyssey is one of the greatest Assassins Creed games of all time. Players have been mesmerized by the beautiful and historically accurate ancient Greece that has been created for AC Odyssey. Players spend a lot of time in this game as the campaign itself is 50 hours plus and if the player is targeting 100% completion then they will end up spending more than 100 hours in the game as there is so much to do in AC Odyssey. Players have been asking about AC Odyssey Underwater Locations.

Also read: AC Odyssey Guide: Can You Save Brasidas? Here's More About It

Also read: AC Odyssey Guide: Learn Ainigmata Ostraka Goats Gruff Location And Solution

AC Odyssey Underwater Locations

In AC Odyssey players have the ability to swim and also dive underwater. The AC Odyssey map is 50% water and players need to find treasure under this huge mass of water. AC Odyssey has many underwater treasures that players can collect throughout the game.

These underwater locations can provide the players with loot like new armor sets, weapons, wealth, and more. Completing all the underwater locations will grant the player with the Child of Poseidon trophy, players that want the platinum trophy will need to collect this trophy first. There are in total 42 underwater locations that players can explore and find treasure in. Here are all the AC Odyssey Underwater locations:

  • 1 - Ktesipo’s Shipwreck
  • 2 - Islet of Zeus
  • 3 - Poseidon’s Fury
  • 4 - Sunken Temple of Demeter
  • 5 - Ketos Shipwreck
  • 6 - Alekto Shipwreck
  • 7 - Ruins of Arne
  • 8 - Persian Remains
  • 9 - Purrhos the Red
  • 10 - Underwater Cavern
  • 11 - Sunken Temple of Aphrodite
  • 12 - Smuggler’s Shipwreck
  • 13 - Stormfall Bay
  • 14 - Shark Bay
  • 15 - Prototype Trireme of Ameinokles
  • 16 - Aruabignes Shipwreck
  • 17 - Phoibean Lagoon
  • 18 - Phaleron Sunken Harbor
  • 19 - Vouliagmeni Sinkhole
  • 20 - Underwater Cavern
  • 21 - Submerged Minoan Palace
  • 22 - Aigisthos Palace
  • 23 - Shipwreck
  • 24 - Nereides Monument
  • 25 - Olympic Shipwreck
  • 26 - Underwater Ruins of Dyspontion
  • 27 - Shipwreck of Nestor
  • 28 - Dorion Underwater Cave
  • 29 - Pavlopetri
  • 30 - Sunken Wreck of Datis
  • 31 - Ruins of Seas People
  • 32 - Shipwreck of Ajax
  • 33 - Palace of Amphitrite
  • 34 - Anaphi Shipwreck
  • 35 - Sunken Temple of Eileithyia
  • 36 - Cave of Wealth
  • 37 - Sunken Ruins
  • 38 - Shipwreck Cove
  • 39 - Hermit’s Dive
  • 40 - Polydektes Lagoon
  • 41 - Wreckage of the Lost Bandit
  • 42 - Shipwreck of Dionysos and the Pirate

Also read: AC Odyssey Cave Of The Oracle: Know More About The Oracles In The Game

Also read: AC Odyssey Swordfish Location: Learn How To Find This Mercenary In The Game

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND