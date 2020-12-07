AC Odyssey Underwater Locations Guide; Check Out All Underwater Locations

Quick links:
AC Odyssey is one of the greatest Assassins Creed games of all time. Players have been mesmerized by the beautiful and historically accurate ancient Greece that has been created for AC Odyssey. Players spend a lot of time in this game as the campaign itself is 50 hours plus and if the player is targeting 100% completion then they will end up spending more than 100 hours in the game as there is so much to do in AC Odyssey. Players have been asking about AC Odyssey Underwater Locations.
Also read: AC Odyssey Guide: Can You Save Brasidas? Here's More About It
Also read: AC Odyssey Guide: Learn Ainigmata Ostraka Goats Gruff Location And Solution
In AC Odyssey players have the ability to swim and also dive underwater. The AC Odyssey map is 50% water and players need to find treasure under this huge mass of water. AC Odyssey has many underwater treasures that players can collect throughout the game.
These underwater locations can provide the players with loot like new armor sets, weapons, wealth, and more. Completing all the underwater locations will grant the player with the Child of Poseidon trophy, players that want the platinum trophy will need to collect this trophy first. There are in total 42 underwater locations that players can explore and find treasure in. Here are all the AC Odyssey Underwater locations:
Also read: AC Odyssey Cave Of The Oracle: Know More About The Oracles In The Game
Also read: AC Odyssey Swordfish Location: Learn How To Find This Mercenary In The Game