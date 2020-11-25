AC Odyssey Followers Of Ares: Check Out This Guide To Locate These Followers

According to the Green Lore, these Followers of Ares were a small Greek terrorist cult who were the worshippers of the Greek god of war Ares. The only thing that they were known for is their savagery and bloodlust, they preyed on anyone throughout Greece as a sacrifice to their god. Continue reading to find out about AC Odyssey followers of Ares location.
Also read | AC Valhalla Lady Ellette: Here Are The Flying Answers To Defeat Her In The Duel
AC Odyssey: Where to Find Followers of Ares?
Also read | AC Odyssey Divine Intervention: Follow This Full Guide To Successfully Complete Quest
For the players who are looking to complete this quest, they can find the Followers of Ares all over Greek. Most players initially come across these followers in their adventures in Phokis. While in this region you will come to know about the Sanctuary Of Delphi. Just go there and you will then see a cave called 'The Cave Of Kratos'.
This is also the cave which the hunchback traitor to Leonidas used for leading the Persians around the Spartans. Here you will be able to find the Followers of Ares. They will mostly respawn after every 2-3 missions. All the other AC Odyssey locations where you can find them are as follows:
- Entrance to the Underworld
- Cave of Kratos
- Cave of Pan, Attika
- Cave of Ares
- The Depth of the Forge
- Terror Gorge
- Pillar of Dionysos
- Grave of Sisyphos
AC Odyssey Guide
- Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests:
- Prologue
- So It Begins
- Debt Collector
- An Eye for an Eye
- Fancy Guests
- Penelope's Shroud
- The Big Break
- Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests:
- Learning the Ropes
- Equal Employment Opportunity Program
- A Journey into War
- The Athenian Treasure Trove
- Crumble and Burn
- One Man Army
- The Athenian Leader
- The Final Push
- The Wolf of Sparta
- Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests:
- Onwards to Phokis
- The Wolf's Fate
- Snake in the Grass
- Consulting a Ghost
- The Truth Will Out
- The Serpent's Lair
- Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests:
- Memories Awoken
- Welcome to Athens
- A Venomous Encounter
- Escape from Athens
- Ostracized
- Perikles's Symposium
- Drink Up
- Oil and Love
- Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests:
- To Find a Girl
- To Help a Girl
- Port of Lawlessness
- Monger Down
- First Do No Harm
- The Doctor Will See You Now
- The Priests of Asklepios
- Enough is Enough
- Written in Stone
- A Heart for a Head
- Speak no Evil
- Ashes to Ashes
- The Island of Misfortune
- Abandoned by Gods
- And the Streets Run Red
- Athens' Last Hope
- Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests:
- A Mother's Prayers
- Death and Disorder
- Quarry Quandary
- The Paros Blockade
- Unified Front
- Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests:
- Home Sweet Home
- Bully the Bullies
- One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch
- Delivering a Champion
- The Contender
- The Long Game
- Pankration
- To Kill or Not to Kill
- White Lies and Blackmail
- Gluten Free
- Judge, Jury, Executioner
- The Conqueror Part 1
- The Last Hunt of Nesaia
- The End of Drakon
- The Fall of Deianira
- The Last Fight of Aristaios
- The Conqueror Part 2
- A Bloody Feast
- The Battle of Pylos
- Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests:
- Doing Time
- An Actor's Life For Me
- A-Musing Tale
- Battle of Amphipolis
- Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests:
- Where it All Began
- Dinner in Sparta
Also read | Destiny 2: Where Is The Lost Lament Abandoned Bunker? Know Details
Also read | Best Gallo SA12 Loadout: Here Are Some Efficient Cold War Loadouts