AC Odyssey Followers Of Ares: Check Out This Guide To Locate These Followers

According to the Green Lore, these Followers of Ares were a small Greek terrorist cult who were the worshippers of the Greek god of war Ares. The only thing that they were known for is their savagery and bloodlust, they preyed on anyone throughout Greece as a sacrifice to their god. Continue reading to find out about AC Odyssey followers of Ares location.

AC Odyssey: Where to Find Followers of Ares?

For the players who are looking to complete this quest, they can find the Followers of Ares all over Greek. Most players initially come across these followers in their adventures in Phokis. While in this region you will come to know about the Sanctuary Of Delphi. Just go there and you will then see a cave called 'The Cave Of Kratos'.

This is also the cave which the hunchback traitor to Leonidas used for leading the Persians around the Spartans. Here you will be able to find the Followers of Ares. They will mostly respawn after every 2-3 missions. All the other AC Odyssey locations where you can find them are as follows:

Entrance to the Underworld

Cave of Kratos

Cave of Pan, Attika

Cave of Ares

The Depth of the Forge

Terror Gorge

Pillar of Dionysos

Grave of Sisyphos

AC Odyssey Guide

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue So It Begins Debt Collector An Eye for an Eye Fancy Guests Penelope's Shroud The Big Break

Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes Equal Employment Opportunity Program A Journey into War The Athenian Treasure Trove Crumble and Burn One Man Army The Athenian Leader The Final Push The Wolf of Sparta

Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis The Wolf's Fate Snake in the Grass Consulting a Ghost The Truth Will Out The Serpent's Lair

Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken Welcome to Athens A Venomous Encounter Escape from Athens Ostracized Perikles's Symposium Drink Up Oil and Love

Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl To Help a Girl Port of Lawlessness Monger Down First Do No Harm The Doctor Will See You Now The Priests of Asklepios Enough is Enough Written in Stone A Heart for a Head Speak no Evil Ashes to Ashes The Island of Misfortune Abandoned by Gods And the Streets Run Red Athens' Last Hope

Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers Death and Disorder Quarry Quandary The Paros Blockade Unified Front

Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home Bully the Bullies One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch Delivering a Champion The Contender The Long Game Pankration To Kill or Not to Kill White Lies and Blackmail Gluten Free Judge, Jury, Executioner The Conqueror Part 1 The Last Hunt of Nesaia The End of Drakon The Fall of Deianira The Last Fight of Aristaios The Conqueror Part 2 A Bloody Feast The Battle of Pylos

Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time An Actor's Life For Me A-Musing Tale Battle of Amphipolis

Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began Dinner in Sparta



