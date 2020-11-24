Destiny 2: Where Is The Lost Lament Abandoned Bunker? Know Details

Destiny 2 has been gaining a lot of popularity due to its incredible gaming interface and challenging missions. However, some missions are quite tough to finish, and this is the reason why many players are wondering about The Lament Exotic Sword quest and how to complete it. But, moreover, players must be able to find an Abandoned Bunker in the Eventide Ruins. Many players believe that finding the Lost Lament Abandoned Bunker in Destiny 2 is easier than most of the challenges. Nevertheless, if you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | How to Raise Hand in Microsoft Teams meetings? Step-by-step guide here

Where is the Abandoned Bunker in Destiny 2?

Players who are completing The Lament Exotic Sword quest must find out where is the Abandoned Bunker in Destiny 2, and for the same, they will have to spawn in at the spawn point near Variks at Charon’s Crossing. From there, players will have to hop on the sparrow and start moving to the left of Varik’s little hideout. Keep going straight along the road until you reach near the tunnel. This tunnel will lead you to Eventide Ruins.

Also Read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Nov 20 to Nov 23: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?

Once you reach the location mentioned above, you will find a massive building. This building has a small door on the side, and all you need to do is head in that door and then turn right. There, you will notice a broken gap in the wall. The wall is filled with some icicles on top of it, so just jump up and into the gap, then drop down on the other side.

Also Read | Kohl's PS5 status: Is the retailer cancelling all the PlayStation 5 orders?

From there, start moving and you will and make your way to the Eventide Ruins area. Take the left of the huge building after arriving from Cadmus Ridge. There is a door, open it and take the stairs, then turn left and jump in the hole and follow the tunnels to get to the Lost Lament Abandoned Bunker E15. Make sure you know that the Sector has a recommended Power level of 1210. To complete the quest go to the end of the bunker, kill the boss, and then open the cache.

Also Read | Demon's Souls Gold Coin glitch: Learn how to do the Luck glitch