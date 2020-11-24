AC Valhalla Lady Ellette: Here Are The Flying Answers To Defeat Her In The Duel

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC Valhalla Lady Ellette Flyting answers. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Lady Ellette Flyting answers.

AC Valhalla Lady Ellette Flyting answers

Flying has become one of the most popular things to do in AC Valhalla. The players have recently been trying to find the answers to AC Valhalla Lady Ellette flyting terms. It is not an easy one to get all the answers correct. So to help you out, we have listed all the AC Valhalla Lady Ellette flying answers right. All you need to do is select that particular answer in the game and complete the mission. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into AC Valhalla Lady Ellette Flyting answers.

Statement1: "I have heard much about you and none of it good, You've the softness and brains of a sheep. My verses are known all across this great land..."

Answer: For they put all who hear them to sleep.

Statement 2: "O you think you're so clever, I'm almost impressed, That you managed to blurt something out. Yet I worry our skills are too deeply mismatched..."

Answer: I'll defeat you and banish all doubt.

Statement 3: "I should almost take pity on one so bereft, Of beauty, of wit, and of skill. But instead, I'll persist 'til you beg me to stop..."

Answer: Lend a salve, for your words make me ill.

More about AC Valhalla

We are honored that Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been nominated for #TheGameAwards for the following categories:



⚔️ Innovation in Accessibility

⚔️ Best Action/Adventure — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) November 19, 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it takes the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.

IGN: 8/10

Games Radar+: 4.5/5

GameSpot: 8/10

