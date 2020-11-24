AC Odyssey Divine Intervention: Follow This Full Guide To Successfully Complete Quest

Assassin's Creed Odyssey falls under the category of an action role-playing video game that is developed by Ubisoft Quebec and its publishers are Ubisoft. Overall this is the 21st instalment in the Assassin's Creed series and is also the successor to Assassin's Creed Origins which was released in 2017. Continue reading to know about one of the quests known as "Divine Intervention".

AC Odyssey Divine Intervention

Below is a list of side quests under the main quest of Divine Intervention:

Test of Judgment This starts in Korinth. You will have to talk to a strange woman. After talking she will send you to a graveyard. After reaching the graveyard, you will have to decide who is the most dangerous god. Look at the gravestones and the gifts that gods receive from humans. Now the moment you stop looking at these items, a man will attack you. Kill him and you will get a new task Go back to the stranger woman.

Test of Character In this side quest, you will have to travel to the beach near the Valley of the Kings and then talk to a man and he will ask for your help. Travel to a remote beach Kill all the soldiers who are creating havoc in the village, then find an item. Go back to the captain after finishing this task.

Test of Adaptability In this part, you will have to talk to the hermit and he will inform you about the place where you can find the key. The key can be located in the southern part of Egina island. After finding the key, go back to the strange woman.

Learning the Land Travel to the Foundry of Hephaistos. Now you will have to jump from the top of the volcano to find a cave. There will be a huge door in this cave, open it using the key. Search the crypt to find a helmet. Go back to the strange woman.



AC Odyssey Guide

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue So It Begins Debt Collector An Eye for an Eye Fancy Guests Penelope's Shroud The Big Break

Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes Equal Employment Opportunity Program A Journey into War The Athenian Treasure Trove Crumble and Burn One Man Army The Athenian Leader The Final Push The Wolf of Sparta

Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis The Wolf's Fate Snake in the Grass Consulting a Ghost The Truth Will Out The Serpent's Lair

Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken Welcome to Athens A Venomous Encounter Escape from Athens Ostracized Perikles's Symposium Drink Up Oil and Love

Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl To Help a Girl Port of Lawlessness Monger Down First Do No Harm The Doctor Will See You Now The Priests of Asklepios Enough is Enough Written in Stone A Heart for a Head Speak no Evil Ashes to Ashes The Island of Misfortune Abandoned by Gods And the Streets Run Red Athens' Last Hope

Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers Death and Disorder Quarry Quandary The Paros Blockade Unified Front

Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home Bully the Bullies One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch Delivering a Champion The Contender The Long Game Pankration To Kill or Not to Kill White Lies and Blackmail Gluten Free Judge, Jury, Executioner The Conqueror Part 1 The Last Hunt of Nesaia The End of Drakon The Fall of Deianira The Last Fight of Aristaios The Conqueror Part 2 A Bloody Feast The Battle of Pylos

Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time An Actor's Life For Me A-Musing Tale Battle of Amphipolis

Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began Dinner in Sparta



