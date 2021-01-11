AC Odyssey Ghost Of Kosmos: Know Who Is The Ghost Of Kosmos In The Game

AC Odyssey is one of the most popular games of the Assassins Creed Franchise by Ubisoft. The game is an action-RPG with the background of ancient Greek mythology. The game is vast in size and stature. Ubisoft has created a Greek world set in those times, which players can enter and be mesmerized by. The game has a truckload of quests to complete, mysteries to unlock, and treasures to find. Players have been asking who is the Ghost of Kosmos in AC Odyssey.

Who is the Ghost of Kosmos in AC Odyssey?

The Cult of Kosmos is one of the organizations in the game that is hunting the protagonist. This cult has been involved in the life of the Spartan since their birth and has been influencing their life ever since. One of the main objectives in the game is uncovering the identity of all the Cultists and hunting them down to finish the Cult of Kosmos once and for all.

The AC Odyssey Ghost of Kosmos is the leader of the Cult, and the main player needs to find out the leader and put an end to their reign. When the players have hunted all the Cultists, they will have the be faced with the AC Odyssey Ghost of Kosmos. The Ghost of Kosmos is Aspasia and the players will have an interaction with her when they have hunted all where they will either get a choice to kill her and end the reign of the cult or join her and reform the cult.

How to kill legendary boar in AC Odyssey?

To kill this legendary boar, players will have to receive a quest from an NPC called Daphne. Daphne is one of the important characters in the game. She is a part of the Daughters of Artemis and provides a very important quest to the players. This quest needs the players to hunt all the legendary animals in the game and bring back the skins of each for her to offer at the altar. Daphne is also one of the love interests the players can pursue in the game, but this can only take place after the player hunts all the legendary animals in the game.

Daphne's location in AC Odyssey isn’t that hard to find. Daphne's location can be found in Phokis Island near the Temple of Artemis. She will provide the quest of hunting all the legendary animals to the player and the player can pursue her as a love interest after they hunt some of the legendary animals. Here are all the legendary animals the player has to hunt in AC Odyssey:

Kalydonian Boar

The Hind of Keryneia

The Nemean Lion

The Lykaon Wolf

The Kretan Bull

Kallisto the Bear

Erymanthian Boar

The Krokottas Hyena

