AC Odyssey Erymanthian Boar Guide: Follow These Steps To Kill An Erymanthian Boar

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. It is the eleventh major instalment, and 21st overall, in the Assassin's Creed series and the successor to 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins. Continue reading to know how to kill an Erymanthian Boar.

Also read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Jan 2021: Where Is Xur This Week & What Is Xur Selling?

AC Odyssey Erymanthian Boar

Also read | GTA 6 Release Date: Is The Popular Rockstar Games Title Releasing In 2021?

In Assassin's Creed Odyssey, killing the Erymanthian Boar is one of the hunt quests in The Goddesses' Hunt questline. To trigger this quest you need to get back to the questline hub on The Goddesses' Hunt page, or to the main Side Quests page.

It is one of the most difficult bosses in the entire game.

This hunt is hard because of the abilities that this animal has.

To find the animal you need to first go to the Erymanthos Foothills of Ellis.

Next, you need to start looking for the golden question mark on the map and go there.

This one has poison attacks and doesn't summon other boars.

The poison attacks can be a bit difficult to avoid as the boar lands poison hits and creates poison clouds.

Just make sure to continuously dodge its attacks and land hits every time you can.

Once defeated, this quest will end once the pelt is delivered to Daphnae. This can be done immediately, or once all other animals have been hunted.

AC Odyssey Guide

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue, So It Begins, Debt Collector, An Eye for an Eye, Fancy Guests, Penelope's Shroud, The Big Break.

Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, A Journey into War, The Athenian Treasure Trove, Crumble and Burn, One Man Army, The Athenian Leader, The Final Push, The Wolf of Sparta.

Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis, The Wolf's Fate, Snake in the Grass, Consulting a Ghost, The Truth Will Out, The Serpent's Lair.

Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken, Welcome to Athens, A Venomous Encounter, Escape from Athens, Ostracized, Perikles's Symposium, Drink Up, Oil and Love.

Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl, To Help a Girl, Port of Lawlessness, Monger Down, First Do No Harm, The Doctor Will See You Now, The Priests of Asklepios, Enough is Enough, Written in Stone, A Heart for a Head, Speak no Evil, Ashes to Ashes, The Island of Misfortune, Abandoned by Gods, And the Streets Run Red, Athens' Last Hope.

Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers, Death and Disorder, Quarry Quandary, The Paros Blockade, Unified Front.

Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home, Bully the Bullies, One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch, Delivering a Champion, The Contender, The Long Game, Pankration, To Kill or Not to Kill, White Lies and Blackmail, Gluten-Free, Judge, Jury, Executioner, The Conqueror Part 1 (The Last Fight of Aristaios, The Fall of Deianira, The End of Drakon, The Last Hunt of Nesaia), The Conqueror Part 2 (The Battle of Pylos, A Bloody Feast)

Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time, An Actor's Life For Me, A-Musing Tale, Battle of Amphipolis

Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began, Dinner in Sparta

Also read | Jurassic World Evolution System Requirements To Experience Immersive Gaming

Also read | Dead By Daylight System Requirements For A Better User Experience