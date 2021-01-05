AC Odyssey Citizenship Test: Follow This Brief Guide To Successfully Finish The Quest

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. It is the eleventh major instalment, and 21st overall, in the Assassin's Creed series and the successor to 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows. Here, you will know about all the steps for completing the Citizenship Test quest in AC Odyssey fire arrows.

AC Odyssey Citizenship Test

In order to begin the Citizenship Test, you will have to first start and complete the quest known as Perikles's Symposium. All the objectives of the Citizenship Test quest are mentioned below:

Forge Sophanes's name on the list Go to Agora of Athens and find the list.

Return to Alkibiades

Doing all this will mark the completion of this Quest and the rewards are Rare XP, Rare Drachmae, Agora Belt (Rare Waist).

After you are done with completing this Citizenship Test quest, you will be able to get Witness Him.

AC Odyssey Guide

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue, So It Begins, Debt Collector, An Eye for an Eye, Fancy Guests, Penelope's Shroud, The Big Break.

Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, A Journey into War, The Athenian Treasure Trove, Crumble and Burn, One Man Army, The Athenian Leader, The Final Push, The Wolf of Sparta.

Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis, The Wolf's Fate, Snake in the Grass, Consulting a Ghost, The Truth Will Out, The Serpent's Lair.

Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken, Welcome to Athens, A Venomous Encounter, Escape from Athens, Ostracized, Perikles's Symposium, Drink Up, Oil and Love.

Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl, To Help a Girl, Port of Lawlessness, Monger Down, First Do No Harm, The Doctor Will See You Now, The Priests of Asklepios, Enough is Enough, Written in Stone, A Heart for a Head, Speak no Evil, Ashes to Ashes, The Island of Misfortune, Abandoned by Gods, And the Streets Run Red, Athens' Last Hope.

Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers, Death and Disorder, Quarry Quandary, The Paros Blockade, Unified Front.

Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home, Bully the Bullies, One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch, Delivering a Champion, The Contender, The Long Game, Pankration, To Kill or Not to Kill, White Lies and Blackmail, Gluten-Free, Judge, Jury, Executioner, The Conqueror Part 1 (The Last Fight of Aristaios, The Fall of Deianira, The End of Drakon, The Last Hunt of Nesaia), The Conqueror Part 2 (The Battle of Pylos, A Bloody Feast)

Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time, An Actor's Life For Me, A-Musing Tale, Battle of Amphipolis

Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began, Dinner in Sparta

