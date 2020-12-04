AC Odyssey Hermes Homie: Here's How To Get The Bronze Trophy In This Ubisoft Release

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC Odyssey Hermes Homie and are trying to know how to get this trophy. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about AC Odyssey Hermes Homie.

AC Odyssey Hermes Homie trophy

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenges given in the game. They want to know answers to questions like how to complete the AC Odyssey Hermes Homie trophy. Well, this is because of the AC Odyssey makers introduced a number of trophies and challenges to their game. But if you still have not figured out how to get the AC Odyssey Hermes Homie trophy, don’t worry. We have got you covered with the complete AC Odyssey Guide for some of its missions. Read more to know about AC Odyssey Hermes Homie.

AC Odyssey Hermes Homie is a trophy that player can gain in this popular game. In order to unlock the AC Hermes Homie trophy, the player will need to "unveil" all the sub-regions available in the game. To do that, the players will need to defog the whole map including two types of de-fog; land and sea. Explore the entire map and its sub-regions to unlock the AC Odyssey Hermes Homie trophy. The makers have also introduced their new game cal Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

