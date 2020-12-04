AC Odyssey Figureheads Location Guide: Check Out This Guide To Know Locations

Assassin's Creed Odyssey comes under the game genre of action role-playing video game which is developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. In the Assassin's Creed series it is the eleventh major instalment, and 21st overall. AC Odyssey is also the successor to 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins. The game is available to play on all the major gaming platforms which include PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows.

AC Odyssey Figureheads Location

Eagle Figurehead Poseidon's Fury Located North of Achaia, it is a shipwreck

Lion Figurehead Alekto Shipwreck Located South of Mount Helikon, it is a shipwreck

Octopus Figurehead Shipwreck Located to the Northwest of Seirphos, in the Pirate Islands region

Serpent Figurehead The Shipwreck of Nestor Located to the South of Messenia along the coast, in the far southwest region of the map

Pegasos Figurehead Olympic Shipwreck Located South of Araxo Point, on the west side of the map, it is a shipwreck.

Sphinx Figurehead Not Applicable You must complete all of the Sphinx Riddles to unlock this figurehead

Minotaur Figurehead Not Applicable You must defeat The Minotaur to unlock this figurehead



AC Odyssey Guide

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue, So It Begins, Debt Collector, An Eye for an Eye, Fancy Guests, Penelope's Shroud, The Big Break.

Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, A Journey into War, The Athenian Treasure Trove, Crumble and Burn, One Man Army, The Athenian Leader, The Final Push, The Wolf of Sparta.

Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis, The Wolf's Fate, Snake in the Grass, Consulting a Ghost, The Truth Will Out, The Serpent's Lair.

Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken, Welcome to Athens, A Venomous Encounter, Escape from Athens, Ostracized, Perikles's Symposium, Drink Up, Oil and Love.

Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl, To Help a Girl, Port of Lawlessness, Monger Down, First Do No Harm, The Doctor Will See You Now, The Priests of Asklepios, Enough is Enough, Written in Stone, A Heart for a Head, Speak no Evil, Ashes to Ashes, The Island of Misfortune, Abandoned by Gods, And the Streets Run Red, Athens' Last Hope.

Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers, Death and Disorder, Quarry Quandary, The Paros Blockade, Unified Front.

Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home, Bully the Bullies, One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch, Delivering a Champion, The Contender, The Long Game, Pankration, To Kill or Not to Kill, White Lies and Blackmail, Gluten Free, Judge, Jury, Executioner, The Conqueror Part 1 (The Last Fight of Aristaios, The Fall of Deianira, The End of Drakon, The Last Hunt of Nesaia), The Conqueror Part 2 (The Battle of Pylos, A Bloody Feast)

Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time, An Actor's Life For Me, A-Musing Tale, Battle of Amphipolis

Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began, Dinner in Sparta

