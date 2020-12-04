AC Odyssey Guide: Learn Ainigmata Ostraka Goats Gruff Location And Solution

AC Odyssey is rich with missions that will include the players intellectually and genuinely. The game is gigantic and a portion of the side missions can be tedious, yet a portion of the principle journeys can truly sparkle. As afterthought players additionally have many side exercises they can participate in, endless secrets they can open, and plenty of fortunes they can plunder over the guide. Players have been wondering about AC Odyssey Goats Gruff.

AC Odyssey Goats Gruff

Goat’s Gruff is an Ainigmata Ostraka that can be found in Camp Dekelia. Ainigmata Ostraka’s are riddle tablets that can be found in certain regions among other loot like chests, etc. Players need to collect all this loot to 100% complete that specific location. Goat’s Gruff is located in a complicated place at Camp Dekelia therefore people find it particularly difficult to locate this tablet. Here is the location of Goat’s Gruff in Camp Dekelia and the solution for the riddle:

Location:

Goat’s Gruff can be found near a stone made structure on the map. This structure will have pillars and the Ainigmata Ostraka can be found lying on the floor near one of the pillars.

Riddle Solution:

Clue: Take the road going northeast toward Marathon Beach. Look for a small path lined with mysterious stone figures. Some say they were once goats turned into stone! The one with blood on its face is where you can find me.

Solution:

The solution to this riddle is that the player needs to climb one of the goat statutes with blood on the face of the structure. These statutes are located in Cave of Pan, towards the south of Marathon Beach. The reward for solving this riddle is boosted damage from heavy weapons.

Where to find Demigod Helmet in AC Odyssey?

One of the most valuable helmets in the game is the Demigod Helmet. The Demigod Hemet increase 15% Warrior damage and adds 5% damage to everything else. It is an incredible task to unlock the Demigod Helmet too as this is worn by the sibling of the protagonist in the game. AC Odyssey Demigod Helmet can only be unlocked by first defeating all the cultists and their leader in the game. While battling the leader, the players will get a choice to either kill them or ask them to leave, either way, they will receive the AC Odyssey Demigod Helmet after defeating the Cultist Leader.

