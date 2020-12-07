AC Odyssey Honoring The Dead Quest; Learn How To Do This Quest

AC Odyssey is probably the best instalment to the Assassins Creed Franchise. Players have been entranced with the excellent and verifiable precise antiquated Greece that has been made for AC Odyssey. Players invest a great deal of energy in this game as the campaign itself is more than 50 hours and in the event that the player is focusing on 100% finish, at that point they will wind up going through over 100 hours in the game as there is such a huge amount of activities to do in AC Odyssey. Players have been wondering about AC Odyssey Honoring the Dead.

Also read: AC Odyssey Swordfish Location: Learn How To Find This Mercenary In The Game

Also read: AC Odyssey Cave Of The Oracle: Know More About The Oracles In The Game

AC Odyssey Honoring the Dead

This is one of the many quests that players will complete in their AC Odyssey Journey. Here’s how to complete Honoring the Dead in AC Odyssey:

To start the Honoring the Dead quest players will have to talk to Timotheos

Then players will have to collect wine and oil for the funeral

Then the players will come across a choice where they can either give Timotheos their fathers armor or Athenian armor, the choice they make doesn’t affect any other events

Then the players will have to hunt for meat for Lynkinos

Then the players need to come back and exhaust all conversation options to complete the quest.

AC Odyssey Gods of the Aegean Sea

Gods of the Aegean Sea is a branch of Kosmos cultists in the game. These Kosmos cultists are hunting the protagonist of AC Odyssey and have different agents spread out all over the map. Gods of the Aegean Sea is a branch of the Kosmos Cultists that excel in the seaways. Here are all the Kosmos cultists from the Gods of the Aegean Sea branch and their locations:

The Mytilenian Shark

The players have to kill Melanthos to get the clue for the Mytilenian Shark. He is found South of Samos Island and the recommended level to fight him is 30.

Asterion

Players need to complete the Snake in the Grass quest to get a clue for this cultist. Asterion can be located towards the south of Skyros island

Sokos

AC Odyssey Sokos can be found only after defeating Asterion. After defeating Asterion the player will be told to weaken the hold in Obsidian Islands and they will face Sokos in the conquest battle for the Obsidian Islands

Octopus

There is a chain of command in the Gods of the Aegean Sea branch of Cultist, killing one will unravel the mystery for the next one. Killing Sokos will provide the player the clue for the next cultist, Octopus. Octopus can be found towards the north of Messara.

Melanthos

This cultist is located towards the west of Thira Island. Players will have to find and sink his ship to get rid of this cultist. The recommended level for fighting this cultist is 30.

Hydra

Hydra is the leader of the Gods of Aegean Sea branch of Cultists. This is one of the hardest battles in the game has the players are ambushed by a Swarm of ships before they can take on Hydra. They need to defeat these ships and then defeat the leader Hydra to finish this branch of the Cultists of Kosmos. The recommended level of taking on this cultist is 50.

Also read: AC Odyssey Guide: Learn Ainigmata Ostraka Goats Gruff Location And Solution

Also read: AC Odyssey Guide: Can You Save Brasidas? Here's More About It