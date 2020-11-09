How To Get Mystique In Fortnite Season 4? New Tactical Mystique Skin Variant And Emote

Epic Games introduced Fortnite fans to a multitude of superhero and supervillain characters with the arrival of Chapter 2, Season 4. Gamers have been able to unlock a range of skins, weapons, and emotes with the new season Battle Pass. And while the ongoing season is all set to come to a conclusion, developers continue to entice fans with the addition of new skin variants. Epic Games has now added a new Tactical variant of the Mystique skin which can be earned in a few steps. So, let's take a look at where is Mystique in Fortnite and how to unlock her latest skin variant.

How to get Mystique in Fortnite?

If you are looking to try out the new Tactical Mystique skin in Fortnite, you need to complete a bunch of weekly challenges from Week 9 or Week 10. However, before you do that, you need to make sure that you already have the basic version of the Mystique skin which is unlocked at level 80 of the Season 4 Battle Pass. However, if you don't wish to complete these challenges, you can obviously get the Battle Pass levels using V-Bucks. After acquiring the basic skin, you can go on to completing Week 9 or Week 10 challenges.

Once you have completed these challenges, the new Tactical Mystique will be unlocked. Interestingly, Epic Games has also introduced a new Mystique emote along with the new skin variant. However, if you are looking to get the new Mystique emote, you will need to complete a bunch of additional Mystique challenges.

Fortnite is currently in Season 4 of Chapter 2. Last week, Fortnite entered Week 11 and introduced a new batch of XP Xtravaganza challenges which is still live in the game. The Marvel-themed season began on August 27 and is set to end on December 3.

Fans can dive into the new Fortnite XP Xtravaganza challenges across multiple platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android. Epic Games is also set to roll out the popular battle title on the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S gaming consoles with several enhancements.

Image credits: Epic Games