Destiny 2 Salvation Grip Quest - How To Unlock The Statis Weapon?

Bungie has finally rolled out the Destiny 2 expansion which comes with a range of new content for the fans. There are plenty of exciting missions and quests that players can complete throughout the campaign. The game also features a number of exciting weapons and exotics that can be unlocked during the gameplay. The Salvation’s Grip is one of the unique Statis weapons that you can unlock in the new expansion. The weapon allows a user to freeze their enemies and everything in its surrounding with the help of stasis crystals. Players can claim this weapon by completing the Stasis Prototype quest.

How to get Salvation Grip?

Before you take on the Stasis Prototype Exotic quest, you need to make sure that you have completed the Beyond Light campaign. Once you have done that, the Stasis Prototype Exotic quest will be unlocked. Firstly, you will need to gather intel on Europa after defeating 10 Fallen Captains and 10 Servitors around Europa. Once you have done that, you need to complete the Empire Hunt. However, you should note that the Empire Hunt will only be available after completing the Reclaiming Europa quest and The Dark Priestess quests. You will also need to buy Empire Hunts quests.

After completing the Empire Hunt quest, you will need to use your Stasis abilities to defeat enemies. In the next step, you will need to turn up for a rendezvous at the Concealed Void Lost Sector. From here, you will need to meet with The Drifter to get the Stasis Containment Device.

Now, you will need to steal the Exotic Weapon by starting the Stealing Stasis mission. You can do this while you are still in the middle of the Salvation Grip quest. Lastly, make your way back to The Drifter to complete the quest and receive your Stasis Grip exotic launcher. The Destiny 2: Beyond Light is available across major gaming platforms including the Xbox One, Xbox Series X / Series S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Google Stadia.

Image credits: Bungie