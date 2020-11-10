How To Use Your Ultimate Ability In Apex Legends Training Ground?

Apex Legends is one of the biggest battle royale games from Respawn Entertainment. The free-to-play first-person shooter takes inspiration from some of the hottest titles in the genre and blends the gameplay of battle royale with character shooters. The video game also features a wide range of characters (legends) who possess a unique set of skills and abilities specific to them. The Ultimate ability is generally considered the most powerful ability in every character’s arsenal. The Ultimate ability, if utilized correctly, allows the player and their squad to have an upper hand over their opponents and claim victory. So, let us quickly show you how to use your Ultimate ability in Apex Legends training.

How to use your Ultimate ability in Apex Legends training?

Players can experiment with various abilities on the Apex Legends training grounds before taking them to the actual matches. If you are a PC user, you can use the Ultimate ability by simply hitting the 'Z' key on the keyboard. As for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 owners, this can be achieved by pushing both the left and right triggers simultaneously.

However, it is worth noting that the Ultimate ability can be utilized only on certain occasions during an ongoing battle as it comes with a slower cooldown. As you enter a match, you will first need to wait until the ability charges up. Also, when you are first starting out, you will notice that the Ultimate may take a while before it charges. This is quite normal early in the game. However, once you have used the ability and continue to progress, the charge time will actually come down, allowing you to use it more often. Nonetheless, it is suggested that you use the Ultimate ability on certain occasions, especially when you need it most.

Apex Legends is currently available across all major platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC. The battle royale title will also be available on the next-gen PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X / Series S gaming consoles at launch.

Image credits: EA