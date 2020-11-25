AC Odyssey List Of Best Mods: Check Out These Stunning Mods For Odyssey

Open-world games have always been one of the most popular video game genres and almost all the open-world games like Skyrim, Assassin's creed are known to have a vast collection of mods. These mods enhance the look and feel of any game. AC Odyssey download is available for all the major gaming platforms which include PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows.

Also read | AC Valhalla Lady Ellette: Here Are The Flying Answers To Defeat Her In The Duel

AC Odyssey Modding Guide

Also read | AC Odyssey Divine Intervention: Follow This Full Guide To Successfully Complete Quest

Here are some of the best mods for each of the category in which the gamers usually make the mods for. From manipulating the Visuals of the game to changing the gameplay mechanics, modding a game gives them an entirely new perspective.

Visual mods Realistic Reshade for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey ACE Visual Overhaul Collection Better Colors 16-bit Graphics

Gameplay AC Odyssey Tweak Pack Toggle HUD Removed Arrow Tracers

Aesthetics Kassandra Wonderwoman Younger Alexios Sphinx Outfit Without Warpaint Alexios Better Body Chrome Hades Set Younger Kassandra Different Skin Tones for Kassandra Different Skin Tones for Alexios Tron Isu Helmet



AC Odyssey Guide

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue, So It Begins, Debt Collector, An Eye for an Eye, Fancy Guests, Penelope's Shroud, The Big Break.

Prologue, So It Begins, Debt Collector, An Eye for an Eye, Fancy Guests, Penelope's Shroud, The Big Break. Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, A Journey into War, The Athenian Treasure Trove, Crumble and Burn, One Man Army, The Athenian Leader, The Final Push, The Wolf of Sparta.

Learning the Ropes, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, A Journey into War, The Athenian Treasure Trove, Crumble and Burn, One Man Army, The Athenian Leader, The Final Push, The Wolf of Sparta. Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis, The Wolf's Fate, Snake in the Grass, Consulting a Ghost, The Truth Will Out, The Serpent's Lair.

Onwards to Phokis, The Wolf's Fate, Snake in the Grass, Consulting a Ghost, The Truth Will Out, The Serpent's Lair. Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken, Welcome to Athens, A Venomous Encounter, Escape from Athens, Ostracized, Perikles's Symposium, Drink Up, Oil and Love.

Memories Awoken, Welcome to Athens, A Venomous Encounter, Escape from Athens, Ostracized, Perikles's Symposium, Drink Up, Oil and Love. Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl, To Help a Girl, Port of Lawlessness, Monger Down, First Do No Harm, The Doctor Will See You Now, The Priests of Asklepios, Enough is Enough, Written in Stone, A Heart for a Head, Speak no Evil, Ashes to Ashes, The Island of Misfortune, Abandoned by Gods, And the Streets Run Red, Athens' Last Hope.

To Find a Girl, To Help a Girl, Port of Lawlessness, Monger Down, First Do No Harm, The Doctor Will See You Now, The Priests of Asklepios, Enough is Enough, Written in Stone, A Heart for a Head, Speak no Evil, Ashes to Ashes, The Island of Misfortune, Abandoned by Gods, And the Streets Run Red, Athens' Last Hope. Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers, Death and Disorder, Quarry Quandary, The Paros Blockade, Unified Front.

A Mother's Prayers, Death and Disorder, Quarry Quandary, The Paros Blockade, Unified Front. Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home, Bully the Bullies, One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch, Delivering a Champion, The Contender, The Long Game, Pankration, To Kill or Not to Kill, White Lies and Blackmail, Gluten Free, Judge, Jury, Executioner, The Conqueror Part 1 (The Last Fight of Aristaios, The Fall of Deianira, The End of Drakon, The Last Hunt of Nesaia), The Conqueror Part 2 (The Battle of Pylos, A Bloody Feast)

Home Sweet Home, Bully the Bullies, One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch, Delivering a Champion, The Contender, The Long Game, Pankration, To Kill or Not to Kill, White Lies and Blackmail, Gluten Free, Judge, Jury, Executioner, The Conqueror Part 1 (The Last Fight of Aristaios, The Fall of Deianira, The End of Drakon, The Last Hunt of Nesaia), The Conqueror Part 2 (The Battle of Pylos, A Bloody Feast) Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time, An Actor's Life For Me, A-Musing Tale, Battle of Amphipolis

Doing Time, An Actor's Life For Me, A-Musing Tale, Battle of Amphipolis Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began, Dinner in Sparta

Also read | Destiny 2: Where Is The Lost Lament Abandoned Bunker? Know Details

Also read | Best Gallo SA12 Loadout: Here Are Some Efficient Cold War Loadouts