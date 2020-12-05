AC Odyssey Smoke Signal: Here's How To Identify Smoke Trail To Follow

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC Odyssey Smoke Signal and are trying to know how to complete this challenge. Read more to know about AC Valhalla Smoke Signal.

AC Odyssey Smoke Signal

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to AC Odyssey the Smoke Signal. They want to know what is AC Odyssey Smoke Signal and which smoke trail to follow. To help you out, we have also attached a popular video that might help you find the answer to your questions like what exactly is AC Odyssey Smoke Signal sandwich smoke trail to follow. So we have listed all the information we have about AC Odyssey Smoke Signa down below. Read more about AC Odyssey Smoke Signal.

The Smoke Signal Ainigmata Ostraka from AC Valhalla is an extremely clue that points out a smoke trail coming from a source on the island. The players have to choose from the number of smoke trails that have been featured in the game. The player needs to look for the smoke trail coming from the West of the Leader House, that is located on the Lion Hill. The players will find this tablet in the Leader's House in Poiessa Village that is located on the eastern side of the island. Enter the house and the player will spot the tablet to the left just as they walk in the front door.

Apart from this, the makers have even released their new Assassins Creed game. It is called Assassin's Creed Valhalla and it has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it takes the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.

IGN: 8/10

Games Radar+: 4.5/5

GameSpot: 8/10

