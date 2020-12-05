AC Odyssey Ancient Stele Details: Tomb Location, How To Solve & More

AC Odyssey is rich with quests that will involve the players mentally and physically. The game is massive and some of the side quests can be repetitive, but some of the main quests can shine. On the side, players also have many activities they can take part in, so many mysteries they can unlock, and a plethora of treasures they can loot across the map. However, many players are wondering about AC Odyssey Ancient Stele and the details about it. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

AC Odyssey Ancient Stele details

Many players are looking for Ancient Stele details because it provides them with a chance to earn a free Ability point. The ability points help players to level up faster in the game. These Ancient Stele cane be found, and they are not easy to find. However, there are in total of 22 tombs dispersed around the map. Below is a list of AC Odyssey Ancient Stele locations, have a look.

AC Odyssey Ancient Stele locations

Phokis Tomb of the First Pythia

Megaris Tomb of Alkathous

Attika Mycenaean Tomb of Ajax Tomb of Eteokles

Boeotia Tomb of Orion

Euboea Artemision Tomb

Thasos Parmenon Tomb

Lesbos Tomb of Orpheus

Lemnos Abandoned Tomb

Chios Stony Sepulchre

Delos Tomb of Brizo

Naxos Giant Heroes Burial Ground

Paros Alkaios Tomb

Kos Tomb of Polybotes

Lakonia Tomb of the Forgotten Hero

Arkadia Tomb of the Daughter of Atlas Waterfall of Styx

Elis Tomb of the first Champion Destroyed House of Oinomaos

Achaia Tomb of Eurypylos

Argolis Pheidon's Tomb Agamemnon's Tomb



AC Odyssey Ancient Stele Tomb solving tips

Tombs appear as ? on your map once you are close enough, so look for a ?.

Remember to light your torch, and to light sconces on the wall as you progress.

You can kill snakes with your torch in one hit.

Look for small passages behind pots, boards, and moveable bookcases and other objects. You can break obstacles with your torch, too.

Watch out for traps. Keep moving and you should see them before they hurt you.

Look at the location objectives. Sometimes, you just have to kill certain enemies in the area.

