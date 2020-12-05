AC Odyssey Farming Coin Riddle Solved! Here's All You Need To Know

AC Odyssey is a rich action role play game. Developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft, the game is massive with several quests and missions. Players love the activities with so many mysteries they can unlock, and a plethora of treasures they can loot across the map. However, many players are wondering about AC Odyssey Farming Coin and the details about it. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

AC Odyssey Farming Coin details for you

Assassin's Creed Odyssey has a unique take at the action-adventure genre. The quests in the game require a player to actively participate both physically and mentally, as it has may riddle to solve. Similarly, the quest can only be done by appropriately solving the Farming Coin riddle. However, before you start with the quest you need to know the Golden Feilds tablet location, so here are details about fields location and Farming Coin riddle:

Golden Feilds tablet location

This Ostraka in the game is situated in the Deserted Farm in the middle of the Golden Fields. To locate the stone tablet, all you have to do is go on the roof of the farm. Once you get the tablet, open it and the riddle will open.

AC Odyssey Farming Coin riddle answer

The Farming Coin riddle reads: "Oops, I messed with the wrong people. I'll head north to the peak where the Metal Bird overlooks the Golden Fields. Then, down to the sunken ruins beside Stymphalos village. There I'll be waiting with my pile of cabbage."

Farming Coin riddle answer: Head towards the north direction passing by the viewpoint. You will reach a village of Stymphalos which is on the northern part of Arcadia. Near the village, you will find the flooded ruins. From there, climb atop the highest point of the ruins. Then all you have to do is examine the cabbages on the ground. That is all, your AC Odyssey Farming Coin riddle will be solved, and the quest will be over.

