AC Odyssey Sphinx Guide: Follow These Steps To Successfully Discover The Sphinx

Assassin's Creed Odyssey comes under the video game genre of an action role-playing game. It is developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. AC Odyssey is the sequel to the Assassin's Creed Origins which came out in 2017. It is the eleventh major instalment, and overall it is the 21st instalment in the entire Assassin's Creed series. Continue reading to know about how to find Sphinx in AC Odyssey.

AC Odyssey Sphinx

The quest to finding the sphinx is not actually a quest in some ways as the players will have to search everywhere to discover it. Follow these steps to find the sphinx:

To start off, you need to discover Atlantis.

After you have done that, you need to talk to your real dad (in the game)

He will give you a quest called Lore of the Sphinx (along with half of a medallion) and it gets unlocked at Level 35

Now that you are ready and prepared, just head to the Strange Ruins, which is located near the Lake Kopais, Boeotia. It will be at the Southern Part.

You will be able to locate these ruins as they are very visible because of having a unique angular Isu architecture with a large Sphinx statue in the centre.

Next, you need to talk to Gorgias. He is the man who will find in the mist and will help you to find the missing piece of the medallion. He will mention that his apprentice Pibos was actually searching for it, and the last time this guy was seen was at the Tomb of Menoikeus This Tomb is situated in the northeast of the Scorched Rolling Plains.

Go to this location and you will see Pibos' body along with a dead cow.

This creature who killed Pibos also ate the medallion so you will have to battle and defeat him to retrieve the other half of the medallion.

Now go back to the Strange Ruins and put the Sphinx Medallion in the statue.

AC Odyssey download is available for all the major gaming platforms which include:

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Nintendo Switch

Google Stadia

Microsoft Windows.

