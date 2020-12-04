AC Odyssey To Help A Girl Quest Guide: Follow These Steps To Complete The Quest

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. It is the eleventh major instalment, and 21st overall, in the Assassin's Creed series and the successor to 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins. As with all the open-world games, Assassin Creed also has tons of quests and sometimes players can get stuck. Here is a guide for one more quest known as "Help a Girl".

Also read | Fortnite Season 5 XP Glitch: Here's How You Can Get More XP In The New Season

AC Odyssey To Help a Girl Quest

Also read | Immortals Fenyx Rising Release Time And Date: Know More About This Ubisoft Action Game

The chapter name for this quest is "Land of the Lawless" and the recommended level for completing this quest is 19. Here are all the steps for this mission.

First of all, you need to talk to Damalis at the Spring of Peirene.

She will ask to have evidence of how a client is threatening her.

Reach his house which you will be able to find in Korith.

When you arrive here, a conversation with Phoibe will start shortly afterwards.

You will have to make use of her as a spy for grabbing the evidence

If you want that Phoibe gets out quietly without making a fuss, just select the following options: "You have a meeting at Phaia's pig farm." "You're getting a deed to some land." "You're meeting Deinomenes."

Choosing any option differently will get the guards called.

Meet Phoibe in a plaza not too far from the client's home. Go over the evidence with her. She mentions a mysterious location the client was going to take Damalis. Go investigate.

The mysterious location is the Abron House near the plaza Phoibe was in. There are guards here, so sneak in; head to the back of the house. Between two bushes are some jars; break them to reveal the entrance.

Enter the room and look around. Interact with the following:

The chains and oil on the wall and floor near the left-back of the room

The molds on the wall at the back of the room

The hair on the dresser on the right side of the room

Once all the clues are gathered, a cutscene plays.

Phoibe will get captured, and it is revealed by her captor that the room is the Monger's dungeon.

After the end of the conversations, just Kill him.

Now that the man is dead, you need to go back to Damalis in the main marketplace in Korinth.

You will be able to find her standing with Phoibe near a statue of Aphrodite.

This will mark the completion of the mission.

AC Odyssey Guide

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue, So It Begins, Debt Collector, An Eye for an Eye, Fancy Guests, Penelope's Shroud, The Big Break.

Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, A Journey into War, The Athenian Treasure Trove, Crumble and Burn, One Man Army, The Athenian Leader, The Final Push, The Wolf of Sparta.

Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis, The Wolf's Fate, Snake in the Grass, Consulting a Ghost, The Truth Will Out, The Serpent's Lair.

Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken, Welcome to Athens, A Venomous Encounter, Escape from Athens, Ostracized, Perikles's Symposium, Drink Up, Oil and Love.

Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl, To Help a Girl, Port of Lawlessness, Monger Down, First Do No Harm, The Doctor Will See You Now, The Priests of Asklepios, Enough is Enough, Written in Stone, A Heart for a Head, Speak no Evil, Ashes to Ashes, The Island of Misfortune, Abandoned by Gods, And the Streets Run Red, Athens' Last Hope.

Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers, Death and Disorder, Quarry Quandary, The Paros Blockade, Unified Front.

Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home, Bully the Bullies, One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch, Delivering a Champion, The Contender, The Long Game, Pankration, To Kill or Not to Kill, White Lies and Blackmail, Gluten Free, Judge, Jury, Executioner, The Conqueror Part 1 (The Last Fight of Aristaios, The Fall of Deianira, The End of Drakon, The Last Hunt of Nesaia), The Conqueror Part 2 (The Battle of Pylos, A Bloody Feast)

Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time, An Actor's Life For Me, A-Musing Tale, Battle of Amphipolis

Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began, Dinner in Sparta

Also read | AC Valhalla Skill Points Glitch: Here's How To Activate This Glitch

Also read | AC Valhalla Defensive Measures Glitch: Here's How You Can Stop This Glitch