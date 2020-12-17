AC Odyssey's A Fresh Start Quest Guide: Learn More About This Quest In The Game

AC Odyssey is an action-RPG by the develUbisoft and has delivered in 2019. The game has been made with the foundation of Greek Folklore. The players will visit the notable spots from Ancient Greece. The game likewise has the critical RPG components that include dynamic and results to those choices. It has a rich and profound character development tree. Players can likewise discover heaps of story and side missions, many alluring secrets, and significant fortunes in the game. Players have been asking about AC Odyssey A fresh start.

AC Odyssey A Fresh Start

A Fresh Start is the quest allotted to the players when they have killed every single cultist except the leader of the Cultists of Kosmos. After all the Cultists are killed the players will get a quest marker for A Fresh Start, marking the headquarters of the Cultists in Korinthia.

Once the players reach this location, they will interact with the Artefact which will provide them with a vision. After the vision, Aspasia will reveal herself to be the leader of the Cultists. She will tell the players that she had lost control over the cultists and was thankful that the players had removed them from the equation. This will provide the players with 3 options, these options are:

The First option is that the players can take up Aspasia as one of the romance options, not kill her and help her with the real plan she had when she created cultists.

The second option that the players can choose is to destroy the Artefact and not kill Aspasia

The third option is the gruesome one, the player will tell Aspasia that they are here to kill her and the players will have to execute her just like all the other cultists.

AC Odyssey Goat’s Gruff

Goat’s Gruff is an Ainigmata Ostraka that can be found in Camp Dekelia. Ainigmata Ostraka’s are riddle tablets that can be found in certain regions among other loot like chests, etc. Players need to collect all this loot to 100% complete that specific location. Goat’s Gruff is located in a complicated place at Camp Dekelia therefore people find it particularly difficult to locate this tablet. Here is the location of Goat’s Gruff in Camp Dekelia and the solution for the riddle:

Location:

Goat’s Gruff can be found near a stone made structure on the map. This structure will have pillars and the Ainigmata Ostraka can be found lying on the floor near one of the pillars.

Riddle Solution:

Clue: Take the road going northeast toward Marathon Beach. Look for a small path lined with mysterious stone figures. Some say they were once goats turned into stone! The one with blood on its face is where you can find me.

Solution:

The solution to this riddle is that the player needs to climb one of the goat statutes with blood on the face of the structure. These statutes are located in Cave of Pan, towards the south of Marathon Beach. The reward for solving this riddle is boosted damage from heavy weapons.

