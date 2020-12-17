AC Odyssey The Wild Hunt: Follow This Guide To Know All About This Quest

The in-game description for The Wild Hunt quest mentions that the lame hunter Akatos said his daughter, Myrto, had gone into the woods to try her hand at hunting. But she had been gone too long, and he grew worried. Alexios agreed to look for her. AC Odyssey update has also been released after 18 months since its release, just for some bug fixes. Continue reading to know all about this quest.

AC Odyssey: The Wild Hunt

The quests that you need to finish before The Wild Hunt is "The Measure of a Man". Below mentioned are the objectives for the wild hunt.

Objectives for The Wild Hunt

1. Talk to the hunter Akatos

2. Explore the hunting area to find Myrto Find the girl.

3. Talk to Myrto You can send her home right away or let her hunt for the first deer together with you, making her happy.

4. Gather deer neck meat x/7 For this objective, you will have to get a total of 7 pieces of deer meat. There are enough deer found near the lake.

5. Talk to Akatos

6. Quest Completed Rewards: Rare XP, Epic Drachmae

After completing The Wild Hunt you will get or will be able to get Chicken or Egg (1 of 3).

AC Odyssey Guide

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue, So It Begins, Debt Collector, An Eye for an Eye, Fancy Guests, Penelope's Shroud, The Big Break.

Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, A Journey into War, The Athenian Treasure Trove, Crumble and Burn, One Man Army, The Athenian Leader, The Final Push, The Wolf of Sparta.

Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis, The Wolf's Fate, Snake in the Grass, Consulting a Ghost, The Truth Will Out, The Serpent's Lair.

Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken, Welcome to Athens, A Venomous Encounter, Escape from Athens, Ostracized, Perikles's Symposium, Drink Up, Oil and Love.

Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl, To Help a Girl, Port of Lawlessness, Monger Down, First Do No Harm, The Doctor Will See You Now, The Priests of Asklepios, Enough is Enough, Written in Stone, A Heart for a Head, Speak no Evil, Ashes to Ashes, The Island of Misfortune, Abandoned by Gods, And the Streets Run Red, Athens' Last Hope.

Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers, Death and Disorder, Quarry Quandary, The Paros Blockade, Unified Front.

Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home, Bully the Bullies, One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch, Delivering a Champion, The Contender, The Long Game, Pankration, To Kill or Not to Kill, White Lies and Blackmail, Gluten-Free, Judge, Jury, Executioner, The Conqueror Part 1 (The Last Fight of Aristaios, The Fall of Deianira, The End of Drakon, The Last Hunt of Nesaia), The Conqueror Part 2 (The Battle of Pylos, A Bloody Feast)

Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time, An Actor's Life For Me, A-Musing Tale, Battle of Amphipolis

Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began, Dinner in Sparta

