AC Odyssey Writings On The Wall: Here Is A Guide To This Side Quest

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is an action-adventure video game developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. It is the eleventh major instalment, and 21st overall, in the Assassin's Creed series and the successor to 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins. The game is available for all the gaming platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows.

AC Odyssey Writings on the Wall

This is a side quest which starts when you speak with the Street Vendor present in Naxos. He can be found near to the docks in Adriadne's Fate.

First of all, you need to go to the market and examine the three graffiti paintings Each of these paintings can be found near a crowd of spectators.

Now you need to go back to the Street Vendor and talk to him

Go to Routsouna Waterfall This can be found in the east direction of Naxos.

Enter the cave, behind the waterfall, and there will be a crack to go into

Finally, talk to Lichas.

The Rewards for this include: Medium XP Medium Drachmae Bow of Muses (Rare) Artist Contract (Trade Good)



AC Odyssey Guide

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue, So It Begins, Debt Collector, An Eye for an Eye, Fancy Guests, Penelope's Shroud, The Big Break.

Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, A Journey into War, The Athenian Treasure Trove, Crumble and Burn, One Man Army, The Athenian Leader, The Final Push, The Wolf of Sparta.

Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis, The Wolf's Fate, Snake in the Grass, Consulting a Ghost, The Truth Will Out, The Serpent's Lair.

Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken, Welcome to Athens, A Venomous Encounter, Escape from Athens, Ostracized, Perikles's Symposium, Drink Up, Oil and Love.

Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl, To Help a Girl, Port of Lawlessness, Monger Down, First Do No Harm, The Doctor Will See You Now, The Priests of Asklepios, Enough is Enough, Written in Stone, A Heart for a Head, Speak no Evil, Ashes to Ashes, The Island of Misfortune, Abandoned by Gods, And the Streets Run Red, Athens' Last Hope.

Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers, Death and Disorder, Quarry Quandary, The Paros Blockade, Unified Front.

Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home, Bully the Bullies, One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch, Delivering a Champion, The Contender, The Long Game, Pankration, To Kill or Not to Kill, White Lies and Blackmail, Gluten-Free, Judge, Jury, Executioner, The Conqueror Part 1 (The Last Fight of Aristaios, The Fall of Deianira, The End of Drakon, The Last Hunt of Nesaia), The Conqueror Part 2 (The Battle of Pylos, A Bloody Feast)

Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time, An Actor's Life For Me, A-Musing Tale, Battle of Amphipolis

Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began, Dinner in Sparta

