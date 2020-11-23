AC Valhalla: Halfdan Or Faravid? What To Choose In Of Blood And Bonds Quest?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla was finally launched on November 10, 2020, and it is one of the major game releases of the year. Developed by Ubisoft, this wonderful game comes with several mysteries and incredible interfaces, however, it seems that many gamers are wondering about a big mystery regarding a choice to make between Halfdan or Faravid in the Of Blood and Bonds quest. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is the right choice between Halfdan or Faravid during the feast?

The Vikings culture makes Assassin's Creed Valhalla more interesting as it adds the spice the game needed. Halfdan and Faravid are two Vikings in the game. In the Of Blood and Bonds quest, players get to know that Faravid is a traitor. Players have only two choices to make as Faravid is planning an attack. However, only one choice is going to prove fruitful, and the other might be a huge loss. So what is the right choice to make between "You're insane, Halfdan" and "Stand down or fight me, Faravid," here is everything about the two choices.

What if you choose "You're insane, Halfdan?"

If a player chooses this option in the game, he/ she will make Halfdan angry which will later make him exile Faravid from Jorvik. After this, players will have to escort Faravid from the town.

What if you choose "Stand down or fight me, Faravid?"

If a player chooses to confront Faravid, the player will have to fight him down. Once the fight is over, Halfdan will execute him. This incident will make Halfdan upset because of the betrayal, but it will help you gain an alliance you wanted from the Vikings.

What is the right choice between Halfdan or Faravid in AC Valhalla?

As per a confirmation by a YouTube channel, Trophygamers, players who chose "Stand down or fight me, Faravid" option have chosen the right path. Players not only secure a strong alliance with Eurviscire but from now on, they can also go in the further search for allies.

