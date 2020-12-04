AC Valhalla Medeuuage Megaliths Standing Stones: Where To Find It? How To Solve?

Developed by Ubisoft, Assassin's Creed Valhalla comes with several mysteries and an interesting storyline. The developers have also made sure that players have enough puzzles to solve in the game. So, they have placed Standing Stones all over the map with many confusing puzzles. While players are busy solving all the puzzles in the game, the AC Valhalla Medeuuage Megaliths Standing Stones puzzle is quite hard for them to complete. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is AC Valhalla Medeuuage Megaliths Standing Stones Puzzles?

AC Valhalla Medeuuage Megaliths Standing Stones is located in the England area specifically in Cent. This puzzle tasks the player with matching lines on the stones together to make a specific symbol. Completing the puzzle at the Medeuuage Megalith rewards +1 Cent Mystery progress and some extra experience. However, it is tough to do so, but before you begin, you need to know where to find the Medeuuage Megaliths Standing Stones, so here is an AC Valhalla guide for you-

Where to Find the Rollendritch Standing Stones?

To find AC Valhalla Medeuuage Megaliths Standing Stones location, you need to head towards the northwest of the C in the Cent on the map.

You can find the Standing Stones location through the map above, it is marked in a circle.

Now, enter the circle, then look on the northside to find the symbol stone, and read the stone symbol which will trigger Brendan of Clonfert to speak.

Then, you need to take note of the symbol you see on the stone because you will be asked to recreate the same.

How to solve the AC Valhalla Megaliths Standing Standing Stones Puzzles?

Before you start solving the puzzle, you need to make sure that the bear sleeping next to the stones is defeated first hand or else it will distract you afterwards.

Once you have taken care of the bear, you need to go back to the symbol stones to start solving it.

To solve the puzzle, you need to lineup the standing stones.

For the same, go to the right where there is a bald patch of ground, and stand there to have a good look at the rocks in front.

Now, angle yourself by moving your Eivor around until you are at the location and you see the picture above.

Then, just look at the stones and lineup them up to solve the puzzle

All Images ~ Screengrab from Assassin's Creed Valhalla

