AC Valhalla Ove The Scarred Flyting Answers; Know What To Say Here

Assassin's Creed Valhalla was finally launched on November 10, 2020, and it is one of the major game releases of the year. Developed by Ubisoft, this wonderful game comes with several mysteries and incredible interfaces. It also has the inclusion of the Vikings culture which makes Assassin's Creed Valhalla more interesting. However, players are quite confused with the Flyting answers, especially the AC Valhalla Ove The Scarred answer. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is Flyting in AC Valhalla?

A Flyting is basically an ancient rap battle in which you will have to approach the person at the location of the Flyting, and then speak to them to initiate the ultimate diss battle. The purpose of the Flyting is simple, all you have to do is outsmart your opponent with your words. You will have to use witty words and win over them at the end.

Ove The Scarred (Sciropescire)

AC Valhalla Ove The Scarred is also a part of the Flyting challenge in the game. This Flyting battle is located in Sciropescire, in a small camp near Quatford. So, here are all the correct answers that you need to win Flyting battle in Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ove The Scarred.

I am feared by all men, be they Northern or Saxon. "And your thick little skull's fit for grinding my axe on."

O, you think you can scare me? I am tougher than you. "Test your might against mine and we'll see how you do."

Let's dispense with these poems, and have a real row. "If it's fighting you want, I shall take you on now."



There are other Flyting challenges as well in the game, here is the entire list-

Manning Fighter Of Wolves (Rygjafylke)

Alvis (Rygjafylke)

Faceless / Anglo Saxon Woman (Grantebridgescire)

Jungulf (Ledecestrescire)

Chadwick Monger Of Gossip (East Anglia)

Augusta The Cheerful (Lunden)

Hogg The Burly (Oxenefordscire)

Ove The Scarred (Sciropescire)

Hertha The Very High (Jorvik)

Borghild The Aleswifes Bane (Eurvicscire)

Stigr The Amorous (Snotinghamscire)

Lady Ellette (Essexe)

Acolyte Alwin (Cent)

Fenn The Wistful (Hamtunscire)

