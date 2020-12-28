AC Valhalla A Wise Friend Glitch: Find Out About One Of Mission Bugs In AC Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is the twelfth major installment and the twenty-second release in the Assassin's Creed series, and a successor to the 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey. AC Valhalla is available for all the major gaming platforms which include the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows.

Also read | Where Are The Dancing Trees In Fortnite? Get All 5 Holiday Tree Locations

AC Valhalla a Wise Friend Glitch

Also read | Destiny 2 Xur Location: Learn Where Is Xur This Week & What Is Xur Selling

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has top tier graphics on the next-gen consoles of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S but even on those, the bugs can happen during the quest ‘A Wise Friend’.

One of the game glitches that occur during the quest of ‘A Wise Friend’ can be experienced by the players while they are escorting Valka to her home. After a short while, Valka stops on the way (mostly near the blacksmith) and does not move at all after that.

Since Valka will just pause in between the game, the player will not be able to complete the quest even if they place the crates in her tent. The only way to fix this glitch as of now is to make sure that you have completed any ongoing alliance quest and have the Alliance map quest in the book.

AC Valhalla Guide

Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke, Honor Bound, Family Matters, A Seer's Solace, The Prodigal Prince, Rude Awakening, A Cruel Destiny, Birthrights and The Seas of Fate.

Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe, The Swan-Road Home, Settling Down and The Alliance Map.

The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire, The Sons of Ragnar, Bartering, Rumors of Ledecestre, The Walls of Templebrough, Tilting the Balance, Heavy Is The Head, Hunted and Report on Ledecestrescire

The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire, The Great Scattered Army, Orphans of the Fens, Glory Regained, Razing Earnningstone, Unholy Father, Storming Ravensburg, The Stench of Treachery, An Island of Eels and Reporting on Grantebridgescire

Asgard Saga - Asgard, View Above All, Well-Traveled, Defensive Measures, Extended Family, Forging a Bond: Part 1, A Feline's Footfall, Taking Root, Forging a Bond: Part 2, The Big Finish and Binding Fate.

Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim, Mistress of the Iron Wood, The Lost Cauldron, A Gift from the Past, A Feast to Remember and The Price of Wisdom.

Also read | How To Charge Oculus Quest 2 Controllers? Learn How To Use The Oculus 2 Charging Station

Also read | How To Ignite And Dance At A Tomato Shrine In Fortnite? Check Out This Fortnite Challenge