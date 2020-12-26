How To Ignite And Dance At A Tomato Shrine In Fortnite? Check Out This Fortnite Challenge

Fortnite Season 5 Zero Point is trying to live up to the extremely fun season 4. This new season brings new characters to the game as bounty hunters. The bounty hunters have been called from different gaming universes to Fortnite Island. Along with this, players are being treated to many quests and challenges to compete in Fortnite Island. Many players want to know how to ignite and dance at a Tomato Shrine.

Also read: Fortnite All Christmas Tree Locations: Know Where Are The Christmas Trees

Also read: Fortnite Challenge: What Does Outlast Opponents Mean In The Game?

How to Ignite and Dance at a Tomato Shrine?

Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 challenges are here. These challenges are some of the best ways to gather up some XP and levelling up in the battle pass. For the ignite and dance at a Tomato Shrine challenge, two new POIs have been added to the game. Uncle Pete’s Pizza Pit and Pizza Pete’s Food Truck are the two new POIs that have been added in Season 5 along with others.

These are the only locations where the players can find a Tomato Shrine to ignite and dance near. The Pizza Pit can be found towards the northeast of Colossal Coliseum and the Food Truck can be found towards the southeast of Slurpy Swamp. Here’s how to ignite and dance at a Tomato Shrine:

First reach the locations that hold the tomato shrine i.e.: Uncle Pete’s Pizza Pit or Pizza Pete’s Food Truck.

Look for the Tomato Shrine to ignite it

Once found, players can ignite it with a firefly jar or a Dragon’s Breath Shotgun

Now the players just need to use the dancing emote near the burning shrine to complete the challenge.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 Challenges

Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 challenges are out and players have been waiting for them. These weekly challenges are a good way to muster up some XP and level up the battle pass. Players have been waiting on these XP gains as the arrival of Season 5 means a brand new battle pass and the players will have to start from scratch at the first tier again. Here are all the Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 Challenges:

Eliminations within 5m (1)

Eliminations while below 50 health (1)

Eliminations at full health and shields (1)

Destroy enemy structures with a pickaxe (10)

Damage opponents with a pickaxe (100)

Collect a tomato basket from a nearby farm

Ignite and dance at a Tomato Shrine near Pizza Pit or Pizza Food Truck

Damage from above: 4,000 / 8,000 / 12,000 / 16,000 / 20,000

Also read: Fortnite Black Panther Quests, Black Panther Skin And Emote

Also read: Fortnite Challenge: Know Where Are The Nutcracker Statues In The Game