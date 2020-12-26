How To Charge Oculus Quest 2 Controllers? Learn How To Use The Oculus 2 Charging Station

The gaming world has taken up VR as its future plans already. Virtual Reality will help redesign the gaming world completely. It will change the way players, approach a game, playing styles, and also the user base. It will provide a new and unique level of immersion for the players that have never been seen before.

Oculus by Facebook has been one of the pioneers of VR technology. Oculus Rift was their first VR device which was successful and now they have come up with their latest VR headset, the Oculus Quest 2. Players want to know how to charge Oculus Quest 2 Controllers.

How to charge Oculus Quest 2 Controllers?

The charging of the Oculus 2 Controllers can be a confusing affair for some. To charge Oculus Quest 2 Controllers battery, players need to slide the battery cover out and put in the rechargeable AA batteries, then they should slide the Oculus 2 Controllers into the charging station and let them charge until the light is green.

Check out how to start charging the Oculus Quest 2 Headset - plug the charging cable into the Oculus Quest 2 Headset, and a power source to begin charging it. The charging indicator will turn green once it's fully charged. If the player hasn’t already charged their Quest 2, it is recommended to keep the headset connected to a power source while it runs the initial updates.

The Oculus Quest 2 Charge time is 2.5 hours. In this amount of time, the players can expect a full charge on their Oculus 2 Headset and controllers.

Oculus Quest 2 Specs

The Oculus Quest 2 is the most advanced VR headset to date. To create such an advanced headset, the developers have added a number of intense features. These features will enable the Oculus Quest 2 to handle the next-gen graphics. Here is the spec sheet for the Oculus Quest 2:

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2

RAM: 6GB

Resolution: 1832 x 1920

Refresh rate: 90 Hz

Storage: 64GB / 256GB

Integrated speakers and microphone

2-3 hours of battery life

Adjustable IPD with three settings for 58, 63, and 68mm

Redesigned controllers

Software Requirements:

To use Oculus Link, the players need the Oculus PC app. Once they've downloaded the PC app, make sure that the Oculus PC software version is up to date and that their Quest is running the latest operating system.

