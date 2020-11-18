AC Valhalla Asgard Mysteries: Here Is A List Of Mysteries You Can Discover In Asgard

In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, along with having different skills, techniques, and weapons in the game, there are so-called Mysteries that are linked to each of the regions. A total of 9 Mysteries can be discovered in the Asgard region of Valhalla. Continue reading to know all about the AC Valhalla Asgard mysteries.
AC Valhalla Asgard Mysteries Guide
- Mystery #1: World Event (Milk of Humankind):
- For this Mystery, you need to free a god cow. Start by smashing the wooden wall. Then, move the platform, so destroy the next two wooden walls. Then, follow the cow until the Mystery ends.
- Mystery #2: World Event (Noble Harts):
- When you get to the Mystery’s marker, you should see a deer. Follow it for the entire Mystery. Don’t worry about any of the enemies on your path. This Mystery spawns a Wealth chest.
- Mystery #3: Cairn
- Mystery #4: World Event (Hel’s Well):
- For this, you just need to reach the Hel's Well quest location and fight with the man.
- Mystery #5: Flyting
- Solutions:
- O’ beware what you ask for, I’ll finish the fight;
- I’m as wise as an owl, you’re a fool of a god.
- Well, your victory’s not what my visions portend.
- Mystery #6: World Event (Valhalla Bound):
- You just need to talk to the guard.
- Mystery #7: World Event (Food of the Gods):
- Talk to the hunter so that you can start following him.
- While you are following him, you will see an Alpha Wild Boar, kill it.
- Mystery #8: Offering Altar:
- For this, you will have to return all 30 Ymir’s Tear Stones found all across Asgard.
- Mystery #9: World Event (Njord’s Lament):
- Get to the northern island by boat as it will be needed for completing this Mystery.
- Bring the drunkard back to shore
