Genshin Impact Fading Star Might: How To Obtain The Special Item?

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular open-world role-playing games right now. The gacha-based title offers numerous quests and missions, allowing fans to unlock a multitude of characters and other items. Developers at Genshin Impact have recently introduced a new Unreconciled Stars event. As part of the event, players can complete some designated quests to unlock various rewards. Players can find numerous Meteorite Shards to earn the Genshin Impact Fading Star Might. This can be used at the Event Shop to unlock ascension materials among other rewards. You just need to make sure that you have collected enough of this item throughout the course of the event.

How to get Fading Star Might in Genshin Impact?

As noted earlier, you will actually need to collect the Meteorite Shards to get the Genshin Impact Fading Star Might. As soon as you clear a meteorite shard, you will obtain the Fading Star Might. You will then be able to complete the salvage quests to earn the rewards.

It is quite easy to locate the Meteorite Shards as they are scattered all around the map. Firstly, you need to head over to 'Unreconciled Events' and click on the 'Unknown Star' event. Once you are on the map, you will see a few circles highlighted across the minimap. This will indicate the places that you need to visit. You simply need to head over to these circles and start searching for the shiny meteorite shard. Once you are close enough, just interact with it to grab it. You will be rewarded with a Fading Star’s Might for collecting every shard.

You should note that the in-game Event Shop will be live in the game only until December 6, 2020. So, make sure that you start collecting the Fading Star Might right away to be able to unlock the various rewards.

Genshin Impact download

Genshin Impact download is now available across various platforms which include the PlayStation 4, Windows PC, iOS, and Android. Unfortunately, the open-world title is currently unavailable on the Xbox One. Windows PC users can download the game by visiting the official website of Genshin Impact at the link here. Once you land on the page, just tap the 'Windows' icon and the game will download on your computer. If you are looking to download the game on a mobile platform, simply visit the Apple App Store or Google Play and install the mobile version of the game. As for PS4 owners, Genshin Impact can be downloaded for free via the PlayStation Store.

